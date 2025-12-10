Uttarakhand Weather: Dry Conditions Prevail Through December 15, Frost Risk in Higher Altitudes

Uttarakhand weather: Dry conditions forecast across all districts Dec 10–15. Minimum temps to drop 1–2°C, then stabilize. Fog in mountain valleys. Day temps 24°C, night 10°C. Previous Kedarnath snowfall (9.7 cm) settled; clear skies now. Light frost risk in higher areas.

uttarakhand weather
Uttarakhand Weather: Dry Conditions Prevail Through December 15, Frost Risk in Higher Altitudes
  • Uttarakhand will experience dry weather across all districts through December 10–15, 2025, with no rainfall or snowfall expected.​

  • Minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 1–2°C during December 10–11, then stabilize with no significant changes thereafter.​

  • Shallow to moderate fog expected at isolated places in mountain valleys during the week; daytime highs around 24°C, night lows near 10°C.​

  • Higher altitudes may see isolated light frost (pala) in early mornings; previous snowfall at Kedarnath (9.7 cm) has settled with clear skies now prevailing.

Uttarakhand is experiencing dry weather across all districts as of December 10, 2025, with clear to partly cloudy skies dominating the forecast. Daytime temperatures are hovering around 24°C in lower elevations such as Dehradun, while higher altitude regions like Mukteshwar remain cooler at 20.7°C. Nighttime temperatures are dropping to around 10°C in plains and 13–14°C in hill stations, creating conditions favorable for light frost formation in vulnerable areas.

IMD Weather Forecast and Alerts

The India Meteorological Department has issued a district-level weather forecast indicating dry weather will prevail across all districts of Uttarakhand through December 15, 2025. Minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 1–2°C during December 10–11, after which no significant change is expected in thermal conditions. Shallow to moderate fog is expected at isolated places in the valleys of hilly regions during the week, particularly during early morning hours when temperatures reach their minimum. No orange or red alerts have been issued for Uttarakhand at present, indicating relatively stable and safe weather conditions.​

Previous Snowfall and Current Status

Earlier snowfall in higher altitude areas, particularly at the revered pilgrimage site of Kedarnath, left 9.7 cm of snow on December 6–7, 2025, marking the beginning of the season. This snowfall caused temperatures to dip significantly across the state, with Dehradun experiencing a drop of three degrees, while other regions such as Pantnagar, Mukteshwar, and New Tehri also recorded lower readings. The snow has since settled, and clear skies now prevail, though residents are advised to remain cautious in mountain valleys where lingering snow patches may remain at higher elevations above 3,200 meters.​

Temperature Variations Across Regions

  • Plains and Lower Elevations: Dehradun recorded a maximum of 27.4°C and a minimum of 21.2°C; Pantnagar saw highs of 30.6°C and lows of 23.6°C.​

  • Hill Stations: Mukteshwar experienced cooler conditions with maximums of 20.7°C and minimums of 13.5°C; New Tehri recorded similar temperatures of 21°C and 13.6°C, respectively.​

  • Current Forecast: Day temperatures will remain around 24°C in plains and 20°C in hills, while nights will be cold at a 10–14°C range, depending on elevation.​

Frost Risk and Agricultural Impact

Ground frost (pala) is likely to form in mountain valleys during early mornings, particularly at elevations above 2,000 meters, posing risks to sensitive crops such as vegetables and flowering plants. Farmers in vulnerable areas are advised to cover sensitive crops with tarpaulin or straw, ensure adequate soil moisture to mitigate frost damage, and use smoke or water spraying techniques if the temperature dips below freezing point. Livestock should be kept in sheltered areas with adequate fodder and warm bedding to prevent cold-related stress.

