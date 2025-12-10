Uttarakhand Weather: Dry Conditions Prevail Through December 15, Frost Risk in Higher Altitudes

IMD Weather Forecast and Alerts

The India Meteorological Department has issued a district-level weather forecast indicating dry weather will prevail across all districts of Uttarakhand through December 15, 2025. Minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 1–2°C during December 10–11, after which no significant change is expected in thermal conditions. Shallow to moderate fog is expected at isolated places in the valleys of hilly regions during the week, particularly during early morning hours when temperatures reach their minimum. No orange or red alerts have been issued for Uttarakhand at present, indicating relatively stable and safe weather conditions.​