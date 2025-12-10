Hyderabad Weather: Sunny Skies with Minimum 13°C, Pleasant Conditions for Next 3 Days

Hyderabad weather today: Sunny skies with a minimum of 13°C, maximum 29°C. Next 3 days show sunny conditions, temps 27–28°C day, 14–15°C night. December is dry with minimal rainfall. Light winds 7–9 kmph. No cold wave or fog alerts. Pleasant weather continues through mid-December.

Hyderabad Weather
  • Hyderabad will see sunny conditions with a minimum temperature of around 13°C and a maximum temperature

  • near 29°C on December 10, 2025.​

  • The 3-day forecast shows sunny weather on December 10–12, with temperatures ranging from 27–28°C (day) and 14–15°C (night).​

  • December in Hyderabad is typically dry with minimal rainfall (less than 10 mm total) and only 3 rainy days throughout the month.​

  • Wind speeds remain light at 7–9 kmph; no cold wave or fog alerts are currently issued for Hyderabad as of December 10.

Hyderabad is experiencing pleasant weather on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, with sunny skies dominating the forecast. The minimum temperature is hovering around 13°C, while the maximum is expected to reach 29°C, creating comfortable daytime conditions ideal for outdoor activities. Humidity levels are moderate, and wind speeds remain light at around 8.5 kmph, which means the perceived temperature will feel slightly cooler than the actual reading due to the wind-chill effect, making it feel like 12°C during early morning hours.

IMD Weather Status and Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any cold wave or dense fog alerts specifically for Hyderabad or the Telangana region as of December 10, 2025. While cold wave conditions were reported in some isolated districts of Telangana in mid-November, the current weather pattern shows no such severe conditions affecting Hyderabad city proper. The regional forecast indicates no significant weather disturbances expected in the coming days, allowing for normal outdoor operations and daily activities.​​

Hyderabad: 3-Day Weather Forecast

The next three days (December 10–12) are forecast to remain predominantly sunny with clear skies. On Thursday, December 11, conditions will remain sunny with a minimum of around 15°C and a maximum near 28°C, with light winds at 8 kmph. Friday, December 12, will see similar sunny conditions with minimum temperatures around 14°C and maximums around 27°C, accompanied by winds of 7 kmph. The forecast suggests no rainfall during this period, making it an excellent time for outdoor events, sports, and recreational activities.

December Weather Patterns and Long-Term Outlook

December is typically a dry month for Hyderabad, with historically minimal rainfall averaging less than 10 mm for the entire month and only approximately 3 rainy days throughout the period. This year's December forecast follows the typical pattern with predominantly sunny and partly cloudy conditions expected through mid-December and beyond. Temperatures in December generally range from 28°C maximum to 18°C minimum at the beginning of the month, with temperatures moderately rising toward the month's end to reach an average of 29°C by December 31.​

