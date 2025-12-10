Hyderabad Weather: Sunny Skies with Minimum 13°C, Pleasant Conditions for Next 3 Days

December Weather Patterns and Long-Term Outlook

December is typically a dry month for Hyderabad, with historically minimal rainfall averaging less than 10 mm for the entire month and only approximately 3 rainy days throughout the period. This year's December forecast follows the typical pattern with predominantly sunny and partly cloudy conditions expected through mid-December and beyond. Temperatures in December generally range from 28°C maximum to 18°C minimum at the beginning of the month, with temperatures moderately rising toward the month's end to reach an average of 29°C by December 31.​