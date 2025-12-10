Mumbai Weather: Partly Cloudy Conditions with Minimum 19–20°C, Maximum 31–32°C

Mumbai weather today: Partly cloudy, minimum 19–20°C, maximum 31–32°C. 5-day forecast shows stable temps with isolated showers Dec 11–12. December is dry with less than 5 mm of rainfall expected. No cold wave or fog alerts. Humidity 60–70%, light winds 8–12 kmph. Pleasant weather continues.

Mumbai Weather
Mumbai Weather: Partly Cloudy Conditions with Minimum 19–20°C, Maximum 31–32°C
  • Mumbai is experiencing pleasant weather with partly cloudy skies, a minimum temperature of around 19–20°C, and a maximum near 31–32°C on December 10, 2025.

  • The 5-day forecast shows partly cloudy conditions with isolated showers possible on December 11–12; temperatures are stable at 19–20°C min, 30–32°C max.

  • December in Mumbai is typically dry with minimal rainfall averaging less than 5 mm for the entire month and only 1–2 rainy days.

  • No cold wave or fog alerts issued for Mumbai; humidity levels moderate at 60–70%; light winds at 8–12 kmph from the northeast.

Mumbai is experiencing pleasant weather on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, with partly cloudy skies dominating the forecast. The minimum temperature is hovering around 19–20°C, while the maximum is expected to reach 31–32°C, creating warm and comfortable daytime conditions ideal for outdoor activities. Humidity levels remain moderate at 60–70%, and wind speeds are light at 8–12 kmph from the northeast direction, which helps maintain comfortable conditions even during the warmest parts of the day.

IMD Weather Status and Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any cold wave, fog, or adverse weather alerts for Mumbai as of December 10, 2025. The regional forecast indicates no significant weather disturbances expected in the coming days, allowing for normal outdoor operations and daily activities. The weather pattern shows a stable system with no major pressure systems or monsoon influences affecting the city at present.

Mumbai: 5-Day Weather Forecast

The next five days (December 10–14) are forecast to show partly cloudy conditions with isolated light showers possible on December 11–12, 2025. On Thursday, December 11, conditions will remain partly cloudy with a minimum of 19°C and a maximum near 31°C, with a 20–30% chance of light rain. Friday, December 12, will see similar partly cloudy skies with a minimum of 20°C and a maximum of 32°C, with isolated showers possible. By December 13–14, skies will become increasingly clear with sunny conditions prevailing and temperatures stable at 19–20°C minimum and 31–32°C maximum.

December Weather Patterns and Seasonal Context

December is traditionally one of the driest months in Mumbai, with historically minimal rainfall averaging less than 5 mm for the entire month and only approximately 1–2 rainy days throughout the period. This represents a significant departure from the monsoon months (June–September) when Mumbai receives substantial precipitation. The city transitions into the post-monsoon season with predominantly clear to partly cloudy skies, moderate humidity, and comfortable temperatures.

Extended Outlook Through December 31

The weather pattern through the rest of December is expected to remain predominantly dry with occasional partly cloudy conditions. Clear sunny days are forecast from December 15 onwards, with temperatures gradually warming slightly towards the month's end to reach 32–34°C by December 25–31. Overall, December offers an ideal window for outdoor activities, tourism, and travel in and around Mumbai, with minimal weather-related disruptions expected.

