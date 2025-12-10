Mumbai Weather: Partly Cloudy Conditions with Minimum 19–20°C, Maximum 31–32°C

Mumbai: 5-Day Weather Forecast

The next five days (December 10–14) are forecast to show partly cloudy conditions with isolated light showers possible on December 11–12, 2025. On Thursday, December 11, conditions will remain partly cloudy with a minimum of 19°C and a maximum near 31°C, with a 20–30% chance of light rain. Friday, December 12, will see similar partly cloudy skies with a minimum of 20°C and a maximum of 32°C, with isolated showers possible. By December 13–14, skies will become increasingly clear with sunny conditions prevailing and temperatures stable at 19–20°C minimum and 31–32°C maximum.