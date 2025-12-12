Mumbai Weather: Partly Cloudy with Minimum 20–21°C, Air Quality Moderate at AQI 150–180

Air Quality Status and Pollution Levels

Mumbai’s air quality has improved compared to earlier in the winter season, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling in the moderate to poor range at 150–180 across various monitoring stations in the city. Particulate matter PM2.5 levels are around 55–65 µg/m³, while PM10 stands at 90–110 µg/m³, both within acceptable limits for general population exposure. The improved air quality is attributed to the coastal location of Mumbai and consistent northeast winds that help disperse pollutants efficiently, preventing their accumulation in the city’s atmosphere. No air quality alerts have been issued, indicating that conditions are suitable for outdoor activities even for vulnerable populations.