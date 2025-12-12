Mumbai Weather: Partly Cloudy with Minimum 20–21°C, Air Quality Moderate at AQI 150–180

Mumbai experiences partly cloudy skies with a minimum temperature of around 20–21°C and a maximum near 31–32°C on December 12, 2025.
Air quality remains moderate to poor with AQI 150–180; PM2.5 at 55–65 µg/m³ and PM10 at 90–110 µg/m³ due to coastal winds helping dispersion.
5-day forecast shows partly cloudy to sunny conditions with isolated light showers possible only on December 13; temperatures stable at 20–21°C min, 31–33°C max.
No weather alerts issued for Mumbai; humidity moderate at 65–75%; light winds 10–14 kmph from northeast help maintain comfortable conditions.
Mumbai is experiencing pleasant, partly cloudy weather on Friday, December 12, 2025, with comfortable daytime temperatures and mild conditions ideal for outdoor activities. The minimum temperature is hovering around 20–21°C, while the maximum is expected to reach 31–32°C, creating warm and pleasant conditions throughout the day. Humidity levels remain moderate at 65–75%, and light to moderate winds are blowing from the northeast at speeds of 10–14 kmph, which helps maintain comfortable conditions and aids in the dispersion of pollutants.
Air Quality Status and Pollution Levels
Mumbai’s air quality has improved compared to earlier in the winter season, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling in the moderate to poor range at 150–180 across various monitoring stations in the city. Particulate matter PM2.5 levels are around 55–65 µg/m³, while PM10 stands at 90–110 µg/m³, both within acceptable limits for general population exposure. The improved air quality is attributed to the coastal location of Mumbai and consistent northeast winds that help disperse pollutants efficiently, preventing their accumulation in the city’s atmosphere. No air quality alerts have been issued, indicating that conditions are suitable for outdoor activities even for vulnerable populations.
IMD Weather Forecast and Alerts
The India Meteorological Department has issued no weather alerts for Mumbai as of December 12, 2025, confirming that no significant weather disturbances or adverse conditions are expected in the coming days. The regional forecast indicates a stable weather pattern with predominantly dry conditions expected through mid-December, with only isolated light showers possible on December 13. No cold wave, fog, or rainfall alerts remain in effect for the city, allowing for normal daily operations and outdoor activities without weather-related disruptions.
5-Day Weather Forecast
December 12: Partly cloudy, minimum 20°C, maximum 31°C; isolated light showers possible in the afternoon; AQI 160–170 moderate.
December 13: Partly cloudy to sunny, minimum 21°C, maximum 32°C; isolated light showers possible; humidity 70–80%.
December 14: Mostly sunny, minimum 21°C, maximum 32°C; clear skies; AQI improving to 140–160 moderate.
December 15: Sunny, minimum 22°C, maximum 33°C; excellent visibility; low humidity at 60–70%.
December 16: Sunny, minimum 22°C, maximum 33°C; clear skies throughout the day; ideal weather for outdoor activities.