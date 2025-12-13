Mumbai Weather Update: Pleasant Weekend Ahead with Moderate Air Quality

Mumbai enjoys sunny weekend weather with temperatures ranging from 16–32°C on Saturday and 17–32°C on Sunday. Air quality remains in the moderate category with AQI at 150, though certain pockets experience poor air conditions. No rainfall expected throughout the weekend.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Mumbai Weather Update: Pleasant Weekend Ahead with Moderate Air Quality
  • Mumbai's AQI stands at 150 (moderate category) on December 13, 2025, with PM2.5 at 58 µg/m³ and PM10 at 76 µg/m³.

  • Weekend temperatures are expected to range from 16–32°C on Saturday.

  • Northerly winds continue to influence the city; minimum temperatures dipped to 18.4°C.

  • No rainfall is anticipated during December.

Mumbai is experiencing pleasant winter weather this weekend, marked by bright sunny conditions and comfortable temperatures ranging between 16°C and 32°C, providing relief after the cooler spell experienced earlier this week. The city's air quality, while moderate at an AQI of 150, remains significantly better than pollution-stricken northern Indian cities, allowing residents greater outdoor activity. Strong northerly winds have been pushing cool air into the metropolitan region, contributing to the drop in minimum temperatures observed in recent days, though this pattern is expected to stabilize by mid-December. With virtually no rainfall predicted throughout the month and relatively clear atmospheric conditions, Saturday and Sunday present ideal opportunities for outdoor activities and weekend engagements across the financial capital.

Mumbai Weekend Weather and Temperature Forecast

Saturday, December 13, will dawn with pleasant weather and clear skies, with maximum temperatures reaching 32°C and minimum temperatures settling around 16°C, creating a comfortable temperature range throughout the day. Sunday's conditions will remain largely unchanged, with sunny skies persisting and temperatures climbing to 32°C during the day while dipping to 17°C overnight, offering similar comfort levels. The consistent sunny pattern reflects Mumbai's typical December climate, where the monsoon season has completely retreated, and the region transitions into its driest period with virtually no rainfall expected. Wind speeds will average around 19 km/h, bringing a gentle breeze without creating uncomfortable conditions, while humidity levels hover around 52 percent, preventing the air from feeling excessively dry.

Mumbai Air Quality Status and Health Implications

Mumbai's current air quality index registers at 150, classified as moderate, which is significantly better compared to the hazardous conditions prevailing in northern Indian cities like Delhi. However, certain localized pockets, including Mazgaon, Borivali, Malad, and Navy Nagar, continue experiencing poorer air conditions with AQI readings exceeding 200 in the poor category. The improvement in overall air quality is attributed to consistent northerly wind patterns that disperse pollutants effectively, combined with reduced moisture accumulation in the atmosphere. Residents with respiratory sensitivities should monitor localized air quality readings for their specific areas rather than relying solely on city-wide averages, as significant variations exist across different neighborhoods.​

Mumbai Extended Weather Outlook for December

As December progresses, Mumbai's temperatures are expected to remain relatively stable around 28–29°C throughout the month, with minimal rainfall and predominantly sunny to partly cloudy conditions dominating the weather pattern. The UV index will moderately increase during the latter part of December, reaching levels around 7–8, making sunscreen protection advisable for extended outdoor exposure.​

