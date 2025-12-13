Mumbai Weather Update: Pleasant Weekend Ahead with Moderate Air Quality

Mumbai is experiencing pleasant winter weather this weekend, marked by bright sunny conditions and comfortable temperatures ranging between 16°C and 32°C, providing relief after the cooler spell experienced earlier this week. The city's air quality, while moderate at an AQI of 150, remains significantly better than pollution-stricken northern Indian cities, allowing residents greater outdoor activity. Strong northerly winds have been pushing cool air into the metropolitan region, contributing to the drop in minimum temperatures observed in recent days, though this pattern is expected to stabilize by mid-December. With virtually no rainfall predicted throughout the month and relatively clear atmospheric conditions, Saturday and Sunday present ideal opportunities for outdoor activities and weekend engagements across the financial capital.