Mumbai Weather Update: City Records 18–22 Degrees Celsius Minimum, AQI 116

Mumbai residents are waking up to a pleasant winter chill as minimum temperatures across the city and its suburbs have dipped to a comfortable range of 18–22 degrees Celsius. This drop in temperature marks the onset of cooler days, a welcome change from the usual coastal humidity. However, the cooler air has also brought a familiar foe—smog. The city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) has been recorded at 116, categorizing it as ‘moderate’ but leaning towards ‘poor’ in certain pockets. While the days remain sunny with clear skies, the mornings are hazy, raising concerns for those with respiratory issues. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that these conditions will persist, with day temperatures hovering around 32°C, making for warm afternoons and cool nights.