Mumbai Weather Update: City Records 18–22 Degrees Celsius Minimum, AQI 116

Mumbai experiences cooler winter mornings as minimum temperatures dip between 18°C and 22°C. While the weather feels pleasant, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at a moderate 116, posing risks for sensitive groups.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Mumbai Weather Update
Delhi weather update, on 17th March 2022. (Representational image)
Summary
Summary of this article

• Mumbai records minimum temperatures between 18°C and 22°C.

• AQI stands at 116 (Moderate), impacting respiratory health.

• Maximum temperatures expected to reach around 32°C.

• IMD forecasts clear skies but warns of haze and smog.

Mumbai residents are waking up to a pleasant winter chill as minimum temperatures across the city and its suburbs have dipped to a comfortable range of 18–22 degrees Celsius. This drop in temperature marks the onset of cooler days, a welcome change from the usual coastal humidity. However, the cooler air has also brought a familiar foe—smog. The city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) has been recorded at 116, categorizing it as ‘moderate’ but leaning towards ‘poor’ in certain pockets. While the days remain sunny with clear skies, the mornings are hazy, raising concerns for those with respiratory issues. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that these conditions will persist, with day temperatures hovering around 32°C, making for warm afternoons and cool nights.

Mumbai weather today

The weather in Mumbai today is characterized by a distinct winter feel during the early hours. The Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of roughly 21.5°C, while other parts of the city saw the mercury dip even lower to 18°C. The day is expected to remain generally clear, with maximum temperatures reaching up to 32.7°C. Humidity levels are relatively low at around 39-50% during the day, which adds to the comfort level, although it may rise to over 80% at night.

Mumbai AQI 116 and respiratory health

While the temperature is pleasant, the air quality is a growing concern. The overall AQI of 116 falls in the ‘moderate’ category, which implies that the air quality is acceptable for most but may cause breathing discomfort to people with lung diseases like asthma, children, and the elderly. Specific areas like Wadala and Vashi have reported significantly higher AQI levels, crossing into the ‘poor’ and even ‘severe’ categories with readings above 300 in some hotspots. The trapped pollutants in the cooler air have created a visible haze, prompting health experts to advise sensitive groups to limit prolonged outdoor exertion during early mornings.

IMD Mumbai forecast

The IMD forecast for the next few days suggests stable winter patterns. Maximum temperatures will likely remain in the range of 32-33°C, while minimums will stay between 20°C and 24°C. Skies will generally be clear, but localized fog or mist is expected during the early morning hours. There is no rainfall predicted for the week, ensuring dry conditions prevail. The IMD also notes that northerly winds are contributing to the dip in night temperatures, a trend likely to continue through the weekend.

Tags

