Delhi Weather: Dense Fog Persists with Visibility 50–200 Metres, AQI 'Very Poor' at 310–330

Air Quality Crisis and Pollution Status

Delhi's air quality has deteriorated further, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering between 310 and 330 in the 'very poor' category across multiple monitoring stations in the city. Particulate matter PM2.5 levels have reached 175+ µg/m³, while PM10 stands at 235+ µg/m³, both significantly above hazardous limits. The dense fog is trapping pollutants close to ground level, preventing their dispersion and compounding the already severe air pollution crisis. The combination of fog and poor air quality creates an extremely hazardous environment, particularly for vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions.