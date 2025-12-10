Delhi Weather: Dense Fog Persists with Visibility 50–200 Metres, AQI 'Very Poor' at 310–330

Delhi weather: Dense fog with visibility 50–200m, temps 8–9°C min, 25°C max. AQI 'very poor' at 310–330, PM2.5 at 175+ µg/m³. Fog persists Dec 11–12, improvement from Dec 13. 15-day outlook: warming trend, temps 27–28°C by Dec 20–22. Health warnings active.

Delhi Weather
Delhi Weather: Dense Fog Persists with Visibility 50–200 Metres, AQI 'Very Poor' at 310–330
  • Dense fog persists in Delhi with visibility reduced to 50–200 metres; minimum temperatures around 8–9°C, maximums near 25°C on December 10.​

  • Air quality remains 'very poor' with AQI 310–330; PM2.5 at 175+ µg/m³, driven by fog trapping pollutants.​

  • IMD forecasts fog to persist through December 11–12, with slight improvement expected from December 13 as wind speeds increase to 20–25 kmph.​

  • 15-day forecast shows gradual warming after December 13, with temps rising to 27–28°C max and 12–14°C min by December 20–22.

Delhi is continuing to struggle with dense fog on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, with visibility severely reduced to 50–200 metres during early morning and late evening hours, creating hazardous conditions for commuters and road traffic. The minimum temperature has settled around 8–9°C, marking another cold morning, while the maximum is expected to reach 25°C, creating a sharp day-night temperature contrast of over 15°C. Humidity levels remain extremely high at 90–95%, creating a thick layer of moisture that persists throughout the morning and dissipates only partially in the afternoon.

Air Quality Crisis and Pollution Status

Delhi's air quality has deteriorated further, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering between 310 and 330 in the 'very poor' category across multiple monitoring stations in the city. Particulate matter PM2.5 levels have reached 175+ µg/m³, while PM10 stands at 235+ µg/m³, both significantly above hazardous limits. The dense fog is trapping pollutants close to ground level, preventing their dispersion and compounding the already severe air pollution crisis. The combination of fog and poor air quality creates an extremely hazardous environment, particularly for vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions.

IMD Fog and Cold Wave Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has maintained its dense fog warning for Delhi and NCR, with shallow to moderate fog expected to persist through December 11–12, 2025. The fog is most severe during early morning hours (5–9 AM) and late evening (4–8 PM), posing significant hazards for vehicular movement. Slight improvement is forecast from December 13 onwards as northwesterly wind speeds are expected to increase to 20–25 kmph, helping to disperse the dense fog layer and improve visibility gradually. No cold wave alert is currently in effect, though minimum temperatures remain appreciably below normal at 8–9°C.

Extended 15-Day Weather Forecast

The 15-day forecast for Delhi shows a gradual warming trend beginning from December 13, with temperatures progressively increasing towards the middle of the month. Minimum temperatures are expected to rise from 8–9°C currently to 12–14°C by December 20–22, while maximum temperatures will increase from the current 25°C to 27–28°C by the same period. Fog is forecast to gradually clear by December 15, transitioning to partly cloudy skies with improving visibility. By December 25 onwards, temperatures may warm further to 28–30°C maximums, approaching near-normal December weather patterns.

Gradual Improvement Timeline

  • December 10–12: Dense to moderate fog persists; visibility 50–200m; AQI 310–330 'very poor'.​

  • December 13–15: Fog gradually clears; visibility improves; AQI transitions to 'poor' (301–350 range); temps rise slightly.​

  • December 16–22: Mostly clear skies; fog dissipates; visibility excellent; AQI gradually improves to 'poor' and 'moderate' range; temps 27–28°C.​

  • December 23 onwards: Near-normal weather; clear skies; comfortable daytime temps; slight warming trend continues.

