Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: Snowfall at Higher Altitudes, Mostly Sunny Conditions Forecast

Himachal Pradesh weather: Snowfall at Rohtang Pass, Manali-Leh road closed. Mostly sunny through mid-December. Shimla 13–17°C day, 0–8°C night. No rainfall expected through Dec 15, light winds 3–4 mph. Higher altitudes cold; plains warm 24–28°C. No IMD alerts issued.

Himachal Pradesh Weather Update
| Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Himachal Pradesh saw snowfall at higher altitudes (Rohtang Pass, Kullu district) on December 9; the Manali-Leh road was officially closed beyond Darcha.​

  • IMD has issued no cold wave or weather alerts for Himachal as of December 10; mostly sunny conditions are forecast through mid-December.​

  • Shimla shows temperatures of 13–17°C daytime, 0–8°C night lows; no rainfall expected through December 15, with light winds at 3–4 mph.​

  • December historically brings 3–8 rainy days and 2 snowy days in Himachal; higher altitudes experience cold with snowfall, while plains remain warm, 24–28°C.

Himachal Pradesh has experienced fresh snowfall at higher altitude regions as of early December 9, 2025, with the iconic Rohtang Pass near Manali in Kullu district and other upper areas receiving snow cover. The snowfall has created scenic winter conditions ideal for snow enthusiasts, but has also necessitated travel restrictions on the Manali-Leh road, which has been officially closed for vehicles beyond Darcha due to poor road conditions. Lower altitude regions such as Shimla are experiencing mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions with comfortable daytime temperatures of 13–17°C and cool nights of 0–8°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued no cold wave or adverse weather alerts for Himachal Pradesh as of December 10, 2025, indicating relatively stable weather conditions across the state. The forecast for the next 7 days shows predominantly sunny and partly cloudy conditions without significant rainfall, making it ideal weather for outdoor activities and travel in lower altitude regions. Shimla's 14-day forecast indicates mostly sunny weather through December 15, with broken clouds expected on December 10 and 13–14, and overcast conditions on December 14.​

Temperature Trends Across Regions

  • Shimla (Hill Station at 2,160m): Day temperatures hovering around 13–17°C, with night lows between 0–8°C; humidity levels at 23–34%; wind speeds are light at 3–4 mph.​

  • Higher Altitudes (Above 3,000m): Rohtang Pass and upper regions are experiencing cold conditions with snow cover, making outdoor travel hazardous.​

  • Plains and Lower Altitudes: Temperatures ranging from 24–28°C during daytime, creating a comfortable warm contrast to the cold mountains.

Uttarakhand Weather: Dry Conditions Prevail Through December 15, Frost Risk in Higher Altitudes

December Weather Patterns

Himachal Pradesh in December historically experiences an average of 3–8 rainy days and approximately 2 snowy days throughout the month. However, the current forecast for this year's December suggests significantly lower rainfall, with no precipitation expected through December 15. The state's weather is characterized by the transition from autumn to winter, with cold conditions becoming progressively more intense at higher elevations while plains remain relatively warm. Precipitation is rare during this period, averaging fewer than 2 rainy days historically.

Extended Forecast Through December 31

The weather pattern through the rest of December shows predominantly sunny conditions with occasional cloudy or overcast days. Temperature trends indicate a slight warming after December 15, with daytime highs potentially reaching 20–21°C by late December, while nights will remain cool at 1–9°C. No significant rainfall is forecast for the remainder of December, making it an excellent period for trekking and outdoor activities in the lower altitude regions of the state.

