Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: Snowfall at Higher Altitudes, Mostly Sunny Conditions Forecast

Himachal Pradesh has experienced fresh snowfall at higher altitude regions as of early December 9, 2025, with the iconic Rohtang Pass near Manali in Kullu district and other upper areas receiving snow cover. The snowfall has created scenic winter conditions ideal for snow enthusiasts, but has also necessitated travel restrictions on the Manali-Leh road, which has been officially closed for vehicles beyond Darcha due to poor road conditions. Lower altitude regions such as Shimla are experiencing mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions with comfortable daytime temperatures of 13–17°C and cool nights of 0–8°C.