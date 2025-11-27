South India Weather Forecast: Cyclone Senyar and Low-Pressure System Trigger Heavy Rain Alerts

The South India weather forecast for November 27, 2025, is heavily influenced by two significant atmospheric systems: Cyclone Senyar positioned near the Strait of Malacca and a well-marked low-pressure area intensifying over the southwest Bay of Bengal. These systems are collectively triggering a widespread heavy rain forecast across southern peninsular India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued comprehensive alerts for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. While Chennai Weather Today indicates cloudy skies with intermittent heavy spells, the intensity of precipitation is expected to escalate dramatically over the coming 48 hours. Bengaluru weather currently offers a contrast, with partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures, though meteorologists predict a significant shift with heavy showers arriving by the weekend. The convergence of these weather systems has prompted authorities to issue warnings for rough sea conditions and potential disruptions to daily life in coastal districts.