Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted as Weather System Deepens over Bay

Heavy Rainfall Warning and District Alerts

The Tamil Nadu weather alert specifies that heavy rain is likely today in isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam districts. The situation is expected to intensify from November 28 onwards, with the Regional Meteorological Centre issuing warnings for "heavy to very heavy" rainfall across the Delta districts, Cuddalore, and Mayiladuthurai. The IMD alert for November 29 and 30 is particularly critical, flagging the potential for extremely heavy rainfall in Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Chengalpattu, and Villupuram. Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram are also under watch for heavy to very heavy spells during this peak activity window.