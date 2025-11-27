Cyclone Senyar Headed Towards TN, Coastal AP and Puducherry in 48 Hours, Says IMD

IMD warns Cyclone Ditwah is heading towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in 48 hours. Orange alerts issued for multiple districts with extremely heavy rainfall predicted for Nov 29-30. Residents advised to stay cautious.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Cyclone Senyar Headed Towards TN
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Cyclone Ditwah (initially referred to as Senyar's successor) is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal, heading towards the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast.

  • IMD alert warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall (64-204 mm) over northern Tamil Nadu till December 1; extreme spells expected November 29-30.

  • Cyclone Ditwah is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm within 3 hours, moving north-northwestwards towards North TN and South AP.

  • Orange alert issued for November 29 for districts including Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, and Nagapattinam; South AP districts also on alert.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a critical warning stating that a new cyclonic storm, likely to be named Cyclone Ditwah, is heading towards the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast within the next 48 hours. This development marks the second potential cyclone formation in the Bay of Bengal in consecutive days. The system, currently a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, is rapidly intensifying and moving north-northwestwards.

While initially associated with the aftermath of Cyclone Senyar, this new system is distinct and poses a direct threat to the southern peninsular coast. The IMD alert indicates that the cyclone will bring significant weather disruptions, including extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds, particularly impacting northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining southern Andhra Pradesh districts from November 29 onwards.

Cyclone Intensification and Path

According to the IMD bulletin, the deep depression lay centered approximately 640 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 730 km south-southeast of Chennai as of Thursday morning. It has been moving at a speed of 17 kmph across the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka. The system is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next few hours. Its predicted trajectory shows a consistent north-northwestward movement, skirting the Sri Lankan coast before heading towards the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast. This path places the heavily populated coastal corridors of Chennai, Cuddalore, and neighboring regions directly in the line of impact, necessitating urgent preparatory measures by the local administration.

Rainfall Warnings and District Alerts

The meteorological department has forecasted a period of intense precipitation accompanying the cyclone's approach. Heavy to very heavy rainfall (64 – 204 mm in 24 hours) is warned for northern Tamil Nadu, continuing until December 1. The most critical window is identified as November 29 and 30, where extremely heavy spells (exceeding 204 mm) are likely to batter the region.

An 'orange' alert has been issued for November 29 covering coastal districts including Thiruvallur, Ranipettai, Thiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, and Thiruvarur.​

Southern coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, specifically Prakasam, SPSR Nellore, Anantapuramu, Annamayya, Tirupathi, and Chittor, remain under similar orange alert warnings, indicating preparedness for severe weather conditions.

Advisory and Safety Measures

Fishermen have been strongly advised against venturing into the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining sea areas due to rough sea conditions and squally winds reaching speeds of 80-90 kmph. The administration in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has been put on high alert to manage potential waterlogging, power disruptions, and localized flooding. Residents in low-lying areas are urged to stay updated with official IMD alert broadcasts and follow evacuation orders if issued.

Published At:
Tags

