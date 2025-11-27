Cyclone Senyar Headed Towards TN, Coastal AP and Puducherry in 48 Hours, Says IMD

Cyclone Intensification and Path

According to the IMD bulletin, the deep depression lay centered approximately 640 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 730 km south-southeast of Chennai as of Thursday morning. It has been moving at a speed of 17 kmph across the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka. The system is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next few hours. Its predicted trajectory shows a consistent north-northwestward movement, skirting the Sri Lankan coast before heading towards the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast. This path places the heavily populated coastal corridors of Chennai, Cuddalore, and neighboring regions directly in the line of impact, necessitating urgent preparatory measures by the local administration.