Uttarakhand Weather: Stable Dry Conditions with No Active Threats Through Mid-November

Uttarakhand enjoys stable dry weather with clear skies through mid-November. No weather alerts issued. Comfortable temperatures 50-75°F ideal for tourism and outdoor activities. Continued dry conditions expected.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Uttarakhand Weather
Photo: Shutterstock
Summary
  • Uttarakhand weather alert: No warnings issued November 11-15; dry weather across all districts; zero precipitation probability through mid-November

  • Weather in Uttarakhand today: Clear to sunny skies, 74-75°F max, 50°F minimum; morning fog in low areas; humidity 40-50%

  • Uttarakhand temperature expected to drop 1-2°C gradually; light winds 3-4 km/h; pleasant conditions through November 20

  • IMD weather forecast for Uttarakhand: Extended dry, sunny period through late November; ideal for outdoor activities

Uttarakhand experiences predominantly dry weather conditions with no active weather threats across all districts through November 15, according to the latest bulletin from the India Meteorological Department's Meteorological Centre Dehradun. The Uttarakhand weather alert system shows no warnings issued for the current period, November 11-15, indicating stable atmospheric conditions and clear skies dominating the state. The IMD weather alert for Uttarakhand confirms a seven-day dry weather streak across all districts with zero precipitation probability through mid-November.​

Weather in Uttarakhand Today and Temperature Patterns

Weather in Uttarakhand today shows predominantly clear to sunny skies in Dehradun and surrounding districts, with daytime temperatures reaching 74-75°F (23-24°C) and nighttime lows around 50°F (10°C). Uttarakhand temperature patterns show gradual cooling, with minimum temperatures expected to fall by 1-2°C during the next five days as cold waves affecting other regions exert peripheral influence. Morning fog and mist may develop in low-lying areas during early hours before dissipating by mid-morning with sunshine. Humidity levels remain moderate at 40-50% during daytime, creating pleasant conditions ideal for outdoor activities and travel. Wind speeds stay light at 3-4 km/h from variable directions, contributing to calm and stable atmospheric conditions.​

Air Quality and Health Conditions

Despite the clear weather, Uttarakhand air quality remains unhealthy due to peripheral effects from regional pollution sources and stagnant cold air patterns affecting nearby areas. Sensitive populations should continue monitoring air quality levels for safety, though immediate health risks remain minimal in Uttarakhand proper. The IMD weather forecast suggests conditions will remain stable and comfortable through the mid-November period, allowing residents to plan outdoor activities and tourism without weather-related disruptions or concerns.

