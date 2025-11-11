Uttarakhand Weather: Stable Dry Conditions with No Active Threats Through Mid-November

Uttarakhand weather alert: No warnings issued November 11-15; dry weather across all districts; zero precipitation probability through mid-November
Uttarakhand experiences predominantly dry weather conditions with no active weather threats across all districts through November 15, according to the latest bulletin from the India Meteorological Department's Meteorological Centre Dehradun. The Uttarakhand weather alert system shows no warnings issued for the current period, November 11-15, indicating stable atmospheric conditions and clear skies dominating the state. The IMD weather alert for Uttarakhand confirms a seven-day dry weather streak across all districts with zero precipitation probability through mid-November.
Weather in Uttarakhand Today and Temperature Patterns
Weather in Uttarakhand today shows predominantly clear to sunny skies in Dehradun and surrounding districts, with daytime temperatures reaching 74-75°F (23-24°C) and nighttime lows around 50°F (10°C). Uttarakhand temperature patterns show gradual cooling, with minimum temperatures expected to fall by 1-2°C during the next five days as cold waves affecting other regions exert peripheral influence. Morning fog and mist may develop in low-lying areas during early hours before dissipating by mid-morning with sunshine. Humidity levels remain moderate at 40-50% during daytime, creating pleasant conditions ideal for outdoor activities and travel. Wind speeds stay light at 3-4 km/h from variable directions, contributing to calm and stable atmospheric conditions.
IMD Weather Forecast for Uttarakhand: Extended Outlook
The India Meteorological Department weather forecast for Uttarakhand predicts consistent dry conditions persisting through at least November 16-20, with continued sunny skies and light wind speeds around 3-4 km/h from variable directions. Maximum temperatures will hover around 73-75°F (23-24°C) while minimums settle at 48-51°F (9-11°C) through this extended period. Uttarakhand weather warning advisories remain clear with no significant meteorological threats expected. The dry, stable weather pattern will continue into late November, marking an extended comfortable period for residents and tourists planning outdoor activities.
Air Quality and Health Conditions
Despite the clear weather, Uttarakhand air quality remains unhealthy due to peripheral effects from regional pollution sources and stagnant cold air patterns affecting nearby areas. Sensitive populations should continue monitoring air quality levels for safety, though immediate health risks remain minimal in Uttarakhand proper. The IMD weather forecast suggests conditions will remain stable and comfortable through the mid-November period, allowing residents to plan outdoor activities and tourism without weather-related disruptions or concerns.