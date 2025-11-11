Uttarakhand Weather: Stable Dry Conditions with No Active Threats Through Mid-November

Weather in Uttarakhand Today and Temperature Patterns

Weather in Uttarakhand today shows predominantly clear to sunny skies in Dehradun and surrounding districts, with daytime temperatures reaching 74-75°F (23-24°C) and nighttime lows around 50°F (10°C). Uttarakhand temperature patterns show gradual cooling, with minimum temperatures expected to fall by 1-2°C during the next five days as cold waves affecting other regions exert peripheral influence. Morning fog and mist may develop in low-lying areas during early hours before dissipating by mid-morning with sunshine. Humidity levels remain moderate at 40-50% during daytime, creating pleasant conditions ideal for outdoor activities and travel. Wind speeds stay light at 3-4 km/h from variable directions, contributing to calm and stable atmospheric conditions.​