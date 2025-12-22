NDMC Fines 22 Construction Sites Rs 11 Lakh For Dust Violations In Lutyens’ Delhi

NDMC fined 22 construction sites Rs 11 lakh this year for violating dust-control norms and NGT directions.
Penalised sites include Tamil Nadu Bhawan, Assam Bhawan and multiple locations across Lutyens’ Delhi.
Littering and construction dust violations accounted for a large share of NDMC’s civic enforcement actions in 2025.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has imposed penalties totalling Rs 11 lakh on at least 22 construction sites in Lutyens’ Delhi this year for breaching dust-control norms and directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), official challan records show.
According to PTI, the penalised sites include several high-profile locations such as Tamil Nadu Bhawan on Kautilya Marg, Assam Bhawan on S P Marg, and multiple residential and commercial plots across Golf Links, Jor Bagh, Malcha Marg, Netaji Nagar and Sardar Patel Marg. The data indicates that each violator was fined Rs 50,000, reflecting a standardised penalty for construction-related infractions.
NDMC officials said the challans were issued for failure to implement mandatory dust-mitigation measures at construction sites, in addition to violations of NGT directions. Reported PTI, all notices were served under relevant provisions of the New Delhi Municipal Council Act, 1994, mainly Sections 249 and 250.
Beyond construction activity, enforcement data released by the civic body shows a broader crackdown on civic and environmental violations across the NDMC area between January and November 2025. During this period, the council issued a total of 1,491 challans spanning categories such as littering, solid waste management (SWM) breaches, plastic use, biomass burning and pet-related offences, PTI reported.
Littering accounted for the bulk of enforcement action, with 1,279 challans issued over the 11 months. SWM-related violations resulted in 144 challans, of which 127 carried fines of Rs 221 and 17 attracted fines of Rs 551. Plastic-use violations led to 65 challans, while two cases were registered for the burning of leaves. Only one challan was issued for pet droppings during the calendar year.
Month-wise data shows that January 2025 saw the highest number of challans, with 390 cases, followed by July with 160 and March with 154. Enforcement activity dipped in November, when 75 challans were issued.
According to official figures, construction dust violations and littering emerged as key areas of action as the civic body continued efforts to address pollution and sanitation concerns in the national capital.
