NDMC Fines 22 Construction Sites Rs 11 Lakh For Dust Violations In Lutyens’ Delhi

Littering accounted for the bulk of enforcement action, with 1,279 challans issued over the 11 months. SWM-related violations resulted in 144 challans, of which 127 carried fines of Rs 221 and 17 attracted fines of Rs 551. Plastic-use violations led to 65 challans, while two cases were registered for the burning of leaves. Only one challan was issued for pet droppings during the calendar year.