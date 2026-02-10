'Perform or Make Way for Others,' Rahul Gandhi Warns New District Party Chiefs

Addressing a meeting of around 200 new chiefs of district Congress units across six states, Gandhi said accountability in party leadership roles was important and will be fixed.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
DCC Presidents Training Programme
LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during the DCC Presidents' Training Programme at Indira Bhawan, in New Delhi. | Photo: AICC via PTI
info_icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday advised the newly-appointed district party presidents to perform well in their organisational roles or be prepared to make way for others.

Addressing a meeting of around 200 new chiefs of district Congress units across six states, Gandhi said accountability in party leadership roles was important and will be fixed.

Senior leaders who attended the meeting said Gandhi placed a huge premium on work ethics and culture, asking the district unit presidents to ensure that the organisation was strengthened, party's message taken to people and organisational discipline maintained.

One participant said Rahul's message was clear: "No position is permanent and accountability will be fixed." The meeting saw participation from District Congress Committees (DCC) in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The DCCs have been appointed in states where the party's organisational rejuvenation plan -- Srijan Abhiyan -- has concluded.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with senior party leaders, attended the DCC Presidents' Training Programme under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, strengthening the party's organisational framework.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel were also present at the meeting.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: PAK Clinch 15-Run Win Despite Shubham Ranjane Resistance

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Tim Seifert-Finn Allen Duo Shatters Highest Partnership Record - Check Full List

  3. South Africa Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 1st Women's T20I: Fatima Sana's Knock Helps PAK-W Post 180 On The Board

  4. Nepal At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Mumbai Event Celebrates Rise Of Rhinos In World Cricket

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out Of Tournament With Hamstring Injury

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Playing It Out: How Sport Is Becoming A Language For Mental Health

  2. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  3. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  4. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  5. Unemployment In J&K Stays Nearly Double National Average: Govt

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  2. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

  3. Australian Leaders Urge Calm After Violent Sydney Protests During Israeli President’s Visit

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

Latest Stories

  1. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Madras HC Permits Producer To Withdraw Plea Against CBFC

  2. Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bas de Leede Unbeaten 72 Guides Dutch To First Tournament Victory

  3. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

  4. 2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 3 Events At Cortina

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  6. The Artificial In Art: At The Intersection Of AI And Tech At India Art Fair 2026

  7. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

  8. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Producer Moves Madras HC To Withdraw Writ Petition Against CBFC