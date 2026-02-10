'Perform or Make Way for Others,' Rahul Gandhi Warns New District Party Chiefs

LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during the DCC Presidents' Training Programme at Indira Bhawan, in New Delhi. | Photo: AICC via PTI

LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during the DCC Presidents' Training Programme at Indira Bhawan, in New Delhi. | Photo: AICC via PTI