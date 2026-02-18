Outlook Explainer: Green Court Clearance And The Future Of Great Nicobar

With the NGT declining to intervene, the immediate regulatory pathway for the project is clearer. However, litigation before the Calcutta High Court ensures that judicial scrutiny will continue. Questions around transparency, cumulative environmental impact, tribal rights, and long-term disaster resilience are likely to shape the next phase of the legal battle. The project now stands as a defining case in India’s environmental jurisprudence, testing how the country balances development, ecological limits, indigenous rights, and strategic imperatives in one of its most fragile frontier regions.