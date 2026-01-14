Govt Restored Thousands of Hectares in Aravallis: Bhupender Yadav

Environment minister says ecology remains central to development push

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav
Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bhupender Yadav said thousands of hectares in the Aravalli region have been restored in the last 2–3 years, with work to continue under the Aravalli Green Wall Project.

  • The project aims to restore degraded land across Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan as part of India’s UNCCD commitment to reclaim 26 million hectares by 2030.

  • Yadav highlighted the Aravallis’ ecological importance and said restoration must be large-scale, data-driven and community-led to counter severe degradation.

Thousands of hectares in the Aravalli region have been restored in the last two to three years, according to Union Minister for Environment Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday. The government is still dedicated to carrying out this effort with the environment at the core of development.

These remarks were given by the minister during his first speech at the "National Conference on Eco-restoration of the Aravalli Landscape: Strengthening the Aravalli Green Wall.

"The government is committed to the restoration and conservation of the Aravallis and similar ecosystems across the country. Thousands of hectares in the Aravalli region have been restored in the last two to three years, and the government remains committed to continuing this work with ecology at the centre of development," he said.

Yadav said the government launched the Aravalli Green Wall Project as part of India's commitment under the UNCCD to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030.

"Under this initiative, 6.45 million hectares of degraded land in the Aravalli region have been identified, with greening work initiated over 2.7 million hectares across Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan. Divisional forest officers from 29 Aravalli districts are implementing the project, focusing on plantations of native species suited to arid and semi-arid conditions," the minister said.

Related Content
Related Content

The comments by the minister come weeks after a controversy on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) recommending a change in the definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges to protect the world's oldest mountain system in October this year. On December 29, the Supreme Court placed the decision in abeyance despite having adopted the recommendations in November.

Environmental critics have argued that this threshold excludes several ecologically significant parts of the Aravalli system. - File Photo; Representative image
Congress Accuses Centre Of Misleading Public On Aravalli Redefinition

BY Outlook News Desk

Recalling a conservation ruling, Yadav stated that approximately 97 square kilometres of severely degraded Aravalli revenue land, which stretches from Naurangpur to Nuh in Haryana, has been designated for afforestation and has also been designated as a protected forest by Haryana for improved management and protection.

The minister described it as a major policy intervention to protect and afforest the Aravallis after Independence.

Highlighting the ecological and historical importance of the region, Yadav said the Aravallis are the country's oldest mountain range and have sheltered human civilisation for thousands of years.

"The Aravalli ecosystem is protected by four tiger reserves and 18 protected areas, while additional green interventions are being undertaken wherever required. India has taken global leadership in wildlife conservation, and the country is home to five of the world's seven big cat species and nearly 70 per cent of the global tiger population, which continues to grow," he said.

Policymakers, forest officials, experts, practitioners, and representatives of civil society gathered for the conference to discuss the Aravalli range's ecological significance and potential restoration strategies.

During the first session, Yadav also presented a paper called "Eco-restoration of the Aravalli Landscape," which was created by the Sankala Foundation.

A scientific, community-driven, and scalable framework to support the ministry's "Aravalli Green Wall Project" under the National Action Plan to Combat Desertification and Land Degradation was presented in the conference report.

It highlights the need for landscape-scale, data-driven, community-anchored, and multidisciplinary restoration efforts, pointing out that given the extent of degradation and ecological stresses in the area, individual interventions are no longer sufficient.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul Rescues IND With 8th One-Day Ton To Help Men In Blue Post 284

  2. Virat Kohli Suffers 2023 World Cup Final-Style Dismissal During IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI - Video

  3. India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: KL Rahul Rescues IND With Composed Century From A Delicate Situation In Rajkot

  4. DC Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: Former Teammates Meg Lanning And Jemimah Rodrigues Lead Winless Sides

  5. ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli Becomes No. 1 Batter After 5 Years; Rohit Sharma And Shubman Gill Slide Down

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Basavareddy Vs Ofner: Tennis Player Forgets Rules, Celebrates Early, And Suffers Heartbreaking Defeat

  2. Australian Open 2026: Revisiting The Greatest Consecutive Title Runs In History

  3. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open, Day 2 LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Suffers Pre-Mature Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy And Kidambi Advance

  2. India Open 2026: PV Sindhu Suffers First Round Exit As Kidambi Srikanth Moves On

  3. India Open 2026: World No.3 Antonsen Skips BWF World Tour Super 750 Event Due To Delhi's Extreme Pollution

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: When And Where To Watch

  5. PV Sindhu Vs TL Nguyen Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  2. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  3. Zomato Said ‘Failed Protest’ But Gig Workers’ Protest Succeeds 

  4. The Afterlife Of A Landmark: How The Shah Bano Judgement Affected Her Family

  5. Message From JeM Chief Warns Multiple Suicide Bombers Ready To Be Deployed

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Mass Protests And Imminent US Strike: Biggest Existential Challenge For Iran?

  2. Trump's New Tantrum: India Hit With 75 Per Cent Tariffs Over Iran Trade

  3. Australia Places India In ‘Highest-Risk’ Category For Student Visas

  4. Iran’s Protests and the Limits of Governing Through Fear

  5. Outlook Explainer: The Importance Of Shaksgam Valley For India And China 

Latest Stories

  1. Kuki-Zo Groups Set Preconditions For Talks, Reiterate Demand For UT With Legislature Before Govt Formation

  2. Jaishankar-Rubio Meeting: Can India Trust The United States?

  3. Iran On The Cusp Of Executing Young Protestor Erfan Soltani, Trump Reacts

  4. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  5. Shahid Kapoor’s O’ Romeo Faces Legal Dispute As Hussain Ustara’s Daughter Seeks Damages

  6. UP Public Healthcare Set For AI-led Workflow As POCT Group Expands Digitisation

  7. Parasakthi Team Joins PM Narendra Modi In Celebrating Pongal 2026 In Delhi | Check Out Pics And Videos

  8. GATE Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Hall Ticket from gate2026.iitg.ac.in