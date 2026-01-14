Govt Restored Thousands of Hectares in Aravallis: Bhupender Yadav

Thousands of hectares in the Aravalli region have been restored in the last two to three years, according to Union Minister for Environment Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday. The government is still dedicated to carrying out this effort with the environment at the core of development.



These remarks were given by the minister during his first speech at the "National Conference on Eco-restoration of the Aravalli Landscape: Strengthening the Aravalli Green Wall.