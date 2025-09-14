Jairam Ramesh Slams Great Nicobar Project as ‘Ecological Disaster’ Pushed Through by Modi Govt

Ramesh noted that in a twist, the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs requested in February 2025 to be removed as a respondent from the case, raising eyebrows over its stance. However, in a contradictory move on September 8, 2025, the same ministry sought a “factual report” from the Chief Secretary of the Union Territory on alleged non-compliance with FRA provisions, based on concerns raised by the Tribal Council of Little and Great Nicobar Islands.