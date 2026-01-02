Miracle Baby Lost To Poisoned Water – Indore Family Rejects Compensation

Six-month-old Avyan Sahu, born after a 10-year wait to his parents, died on December 29 due to severe diarrhoea caused by consuming milk mixed with contaminated municipal tap water in Indore's Bhagirathpura area.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indore water contamination: Deceaseds family mourns
Family members of a victim, who died after consumption of allegedly contaminated water, mourn in Bhagirathpura area of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. | Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Infant Avyan Sahu dies after drinking contaminated milk; born after decade-long wait.

  • Family refuses ₹2 lakh govt compensation, calling it meaningless.

  • Outbreak hits 1,400+ in Indore, 4 confirmed deaths, officials face action

In a heart-wrenching tragedy amid Indore's raging water contamination crisis, six-month-old Avyan Sahu – born after a decade of his parents' prayers and vows – succumbed to severe diarrhoea and vomiting on December 29, after his family diluted packaged milk with toxic municipal tap water.

The Sahu family from Marathi Mohalla in Bhagirathpura has firmly rejected the Madhya Pradesh government's ₹2 lakh ex-gratia compensation, with grandmother Krishna Sahu declaring, "Our child is gone. Will the compensation bring him back to life? Money is not greater than a child."

Avyan's father, Sunil Sahu, a private courier company employee, recounted the ordeal: The infant fell ill with diarrhoea and fever on December 26, was treated by a local doctor, and seemed stable for two days. But on the night of December 29, he spiked a high fever, vomited repeatedly, and died at home before medical help could arrive. "This child was born after 10 years. I have a daughter, and this son was our miracle," Sunil told reporters, alleging the water – foul-smelling and discoloured since mid-December – proved fatal despite filtering and adding alum.

The Bhagirathpura outbreak, triggered by sewage from a nearby police checkpost toilet seeping into the main drinking water pipeline, has devastated the densely populated neighbourhood of ~15,000 residents. Lab tests confirmed coliform bacteria and faecal contamination in samples collected from the Narmada-sourced supply line.

Over 1,400–2,000 people have fallen ill with vomiting, diarrhoea, and dehydration since late December, overwhelming local hospitals: 272 admitted by January 1 (71 discharged, 32 in ICU). Death toll figures clash – health department confirms 4 (including Avyan, the youngest); residents allege 10–15 over the past year; Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav cited 10 as of January 1.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered swift action: Zonal Officer Shaligram Sitole and Assistant Engineer Yogesh Joshi suspended; in-charge Sub-Engineer Shubham Shrivastava dismissed. A three-member probe panel is investigating pipeline lapses, with pipeline repairs completed, water lines isolated, and chlorine dosing ramped up. Free treatment for all affected, water tankers deployed, and door-to-door surveys underway. Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya defended ongoing chlorination efforts but faced flak for the "cleanest city" tag – Indore's Swachh Bharat crown now rings hollow amid the irony.

