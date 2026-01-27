Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

The boycott measures are severe: affected families will be barred from social events, denied daily necessities such as milk, prohibited from hiring or being hired as labourers, and cut off from economic interactions like land leasing.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Madhya Pradesh Village
Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Panchewa village in Ratlam district announced complete social and economic ostracism of families allowing love or choice marriages.

  • Prompted by recent elopements (about 8 in six months) and inter-caste unions.

  • Local officials visited to clarify illegality of boycotts.

Residents of Panchewa village in Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh, publicly announced a strict social boycott against families whose children elope or marry by choice, including love marriages and inter-caste unions. A viral video from a village gathering shows a young man reading out a "decree" declaring that any boy or girl who marries without family approval will face punishment, and their entire family will be ostracised from village life.

The boycott measures are severe: affected families will be barred from social events, denied daily necessities such as milk, prohibited from hiring or being hired as labourers, and cut off from economic interactions like land leasing. No villager will work in their homes or lease land to them, and anyone who hires, shelters, facilitates, or even witnesses such marriages will themselves face the same boycott. The announcement names heads of three specific families as initial targets, escalating the threat to collective punishment.

Villagers justified the decision by citing a surge in elopements—around eight couples reportedly married without consent in the past six months—leading to social tensions and alleged non-cooperation by some women during police or magistrate proceedings. The decree was not issued by an official gram sabha but through a gathering of elders and residents, according to local administration probes.

Related Content
Related Content

Authorities have intervened swiftly: Janpad CEO and Patwari visited the village for damage control, explaining that social boycotts are illegal and unconstitutional. SDOP Sandeep Malviya stated that action would be taken under law upon a formal complaint. Legal experts and Supreme Court precedents affirm that adults (women 18+, men 21+) have the right to marry by choice, and panchayat-style boycotts violate fundamental rights, with the state obligated to protect such couples.

The incident has sparked outrage online and in media, highlighting persistent rural resistance to individual freedoms in marriage despite legal protections, and raising concerns over enforcement of constitutional rights in remote areas.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Will Pakistan Play T20 World Cup? PCB To Take Final Decision On Participation By February 2

  2. India Vs New Zealand: Tilak Varma Ruled Out Of Final T20Is Vs NZ, Shreyas Iyer Stays In IND Squad

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Slams Pakistan For ‘Provoking’ Bangladesh Amid ICC–BCB Dispute

  4. India Vs New Zealand Stats: Abhishek Sharma's T20I Blitzkrieg And Its Impact On Men In Blue's White Ball Prowess

  5. Republic Day Special Knock: Which Indian Cricketer Has Scored A Century On January 26? - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Zverev Vs Tien LIVE Score, Australian Open QF: No. 25 Seed Stuns German By Taking Second Set In Sweltering Heat

  2. Australian Open 2026: World No. 1 Sabalenka Beats 18-year-old American Jovic To Reach Semi-Finals

  3. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alex de Minaur Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarterfinal Clash?

  5. Alexander Zverev Vs Learner Tien Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarterfinal Clash?

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. R-Day Special: Just 19 Women Among 131 Padma Award Winners, Gender Disparity On Display?

  2. India–EU Summit Set to Deliver Free Trade Deal, Defence Pact and Mobility Framework

  3. R-Day Special: Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda & Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar Are Maharashtra's Cultural Legatees

  4. R-Day Special: 'We, The People' And The Republic Of India At 77

  5. R-Day Special: From Bus Conductor To Padma Awardee, How Anke Gowda Built India’s Largest Free Library

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. How the polar vortex and warm ocean are intensifying a major US winter storm

  2. Under Pressure From Trump, Canada Pivots To India As PM Mark Carney Plans Visit

  3. Sri Lanka Appeals For Land Donations To Rehouse Cyclone Ditwah Victims

  4. Marco Rubio Hails US-India Ties On Republic Day

  5. EU Opens Probe Into Elon Musk’s Grok Chatbot Over Digital Safety Concerns

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley