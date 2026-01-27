Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

The boycott measures are severe: affected families will be barred from social events, denied daily necessities such as milk, prohibited from hiring or being hired as labourers, and cut off from economic interactions like land leasing. No villager will work in their homes or lease land to them, and anyone who hires, shelters, facilitates, or even witnesses such marriages will themselves face the same boycott. The announcement names heads of three specific families as initial targets, escalating the threat to collective punishment.