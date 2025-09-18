Environment Minister Defends Great Nicobar Project, Calls Congress Opposition 'Negative Politics'

Bhupender Yadav says only 1.78 per cent forest land to be used, insists project balances ecology, economy, and national security.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav
Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Yadav: only 1.78 per cent forest land used; project key for defense and connectivity.

  • Dismisses Congress concerns as misinformation and negative politics.

  • Govt cites impact studies, afforestation, 90 per cent forest cover intact.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav criticised the Congress for its opposition to the Great Nicobar infrastructure project, calling it "negative politics" and a source of misunderstanding.

According to PTI, Yadav claimed that the massive project is essential for both strategic connectivity in the Indian Ocean Region and national security while speaking at a function hosted by the Public Affairs Forum of India.

According to Yadav, the project will only utilise 1.78 per cent of the forest acreage in Great Nicobar.

"Does the country not even have the right to use this much land for its security, transport capacity and modern technology? Questioning every institution, raising doubts over every developmental effort and writing columns when it comes to national security is nothing but negative politics," he said.

The minister maintained that policies for indigenous tribes have been fully respected and implemented.

"For the indigenous tribes living there, policies have been made and fully implemented. We are committed to protecting the nation's ecology. Moreover, our premier institutions... ZSI, BSI, and WII have prepared management plans, and we have followed them entirely," Yadav said.

Related Content
Related Content

He added that ecology and economy should progress together.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal - null
Sonowal To Oversee Development Projects During Andaman And Nicobar Visit

BY PTI

"Politics should be for building the nation, not for spreading misinformation. Unfortunately, some people are indulging in the politics of spreading confusion," he said.

Yadav's comments followed Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's description of the Rs 72,000 crore project in a column in The Hindu as a "planned misadventure" that endangers the survival of the Shompen and Nicobarese tribes, destroys one of the most distinctive ecosystems in the world, and is extremely vulnerable to natural disasters.

Gandhi claimed that "making a mockery of all legal and deliberative processes" was being used to force the project through.

"The ancestral villages of the Nicobarese tribals fall in the project's proposed land area. The Nicobarese were forced to evacuate their villages during the 2004 tsunami. This project will now permanently displace this community, ending its dream of returning to its ancestral villages," Gandhi had said.

Additionally, she contended that the project will attract a large number of visitors to the island and denote a major portion of the Shompen reserve, posing an even larger threat to the residents.

Yadav responded by writing a commentary in the same publication, arguing that the project is important for the country's defence, strategy, and overall well-being.

With an international container transhipment facility, a greenfield international airport, a 450 MVA gas- and solar-based power plant, and a city spanning more than 16 sq km, he said the proposal aims to establish Great Nicobar as a significant hub of marine and air connectivity in the Indian Ocean Region.

The minister emphasised that to minimise ecological effects, comprehensive environmental impact studies, plans for wildlife protection, disaster management techniques, and compensatory afforestation arrangements had been implemented.

Furthermore, he contended that the concerns depicted by the Congress could not be compared with development on less than 2 per cent of the island's total forest cover.

"Even today, 90 per cent of the island remains under forest cover. Compensatory afforestation has to be carried out somewhere, and if it has been done (in Haryana), it also contributes to cleaning Delhi's air. Does the country not even have the right to pursue development on less than two per cent of land?" he said at Thursday's event.

Yadav reiterated that the project is essential for national security, while dismissing Congress's criticism as politically motivated.

"The Great Nicobar project is being implemented with a sense of responsibility and in full compliance with ecological and tribal policies. Raising doubts over it amounts to misleading the people. This is not healthy politics," he said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Thushara Rattles Afghan Top Order| AFG 63/3 (10)

  2. India’s Asia Cup 2025 Batter Rinku Singh Says ‘KKR Backed Me At My Worst’ After 2021 Knee Injury

  3. India Vs Oman Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav’s Side Seek Batting Practice In Group A Dead Rubber

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Eyeing Title Win To Console Earthquake-Hit Nation, Says Gulbadin Naib

  5. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup T20: Salman Agha Concerned About Middle-Order Ahead Of India Reprise

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Marriage And Social Security? Rise In Dowry Cases Show The Two Don't Come Together For Women

  2. A Confrontation Between the Institutional Foundations Of Democracy

  3. Delhi Car Crash: Court Extends Custody Of Woman Accused In Crash Till September 27

  4. CM Fadnavis: Maharashtra to Move Supreme Court if Karnataka Raises Almatti Dam Height

  5. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  2. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

  3. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  4. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  5. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

World News

  1. Nepal Observes National Mourning Day for Gen Z Protest Victims

  2. India, UAE To Review Trade Pact, Tax Treaty, And Banking Cooperation During Two-Day Visit

  3. Timor-Leste Drops Plan To Buy SUVs For MPs After Public Uproar

  4. India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

  5. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election Alliance: Together Inside, Frays Outside

  2. CJI BR Gavai Clarifies Remarks On Khajuraho Vishnu Idol Plea, Says He Respects All Religions

  3. Javelin Throw Final, World Athletics Championships 2025 Highlights: Chopra Eighth, Sachin Claims Fourth Spot

  4. The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Review | Aryan Khan’s Satire On Industry Glitz Bursts With Masala And Chaos

  5. Yami Gautam And Sunny Kaushal Reunite For Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Sequel - Report

  6. India Says ‘Will Study Implications’ Of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Deal

  7. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  8. Mirai Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally, Karan Johar Calls Teja Sajja 'Man Of The Moment'