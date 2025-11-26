President Droupadi Murmu and HMO Amit Shah Pay Tribute To The Martyrs Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

Leaders across the country remembered the ghastly incident and offered homage to the fallen heroes.
President Droupadi Murmu and Home Minister Amit Shah reasserted the government's strict stand against terrorism
Seventeen years ago, the terrorist attacks of 26/11 claimed the lives of 166 individuals in Mumbai. Today, India remembers the horrific incident with tributes pouring in for the people who had lost their lives in the coordinated terrorist attacks.
While stating India’s unflinching stand against terrorism, leaders across the country remembered the ghastly incident and offered homage to the fallen heroes including numerous civilians.
The National Security Guard (NSG) led the main ceremony at the Gateway of India, holding its annual ‘Neverever’ memorial to honour the victims, police personnel and security forces.
According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, “a dedicated memorial zone will display photographs and names of the heroes and all the fallen, with floral tributes and candles and will introduce a concept-based ‘Living Memorial’ formed from the wax of homage candles and retained for future observances. Also, 11 colleges and 26 schools across Mumbai will conduct pledge-taking by students under the ‘Neverever’ theme, reinforcing youth commitment to peace, vigilance and national security.”
In Mumbai, tributes were held across the city, remembering the 166 people killed and the many survivors of the attack. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Wednesday, paid floral tributes to the martyrs who fell while fighting the terrorists.
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and state minister Ashish Shelar also paid tributes at the martyrs' memorial in the premises of the Police Commissioner Office in south Mumbai, where senior police officials were also present. Family members of the policemen who had lost their lives in the terror attack also paid tributes to the martyrs.
President Droupadi Murmu took to X to offer her tribute and reaffirm the country’s commitment to combat terrorism. “On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, I pay my humble tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the people of our country. The nation remembers their supreme sacrifice with gratitude. Let us reaffirm our commitment to combat terrorism in all forms. Let us move forward together on the path of progress with a resolve to build a stronger and more prosperous India,” she posted.
Home Minister Amit Shah also offered homage to the fallen heroes and reasserted the government's strict stand against terrorism. “The Modi government's zero tolerance policy against terrorism is clear, which is being appreciated by the entire world and is giving widespread support to India's anti-terror operations,” he posted on X.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also offered his tributes to the soldiers and civilians killed in the attacks. Echoing the sentiment of the country he stated that India will never forget their courage, sacrifice and dedication.
