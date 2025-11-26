A City Under Siege: Inside The 26/11 Attacks And Kasab’s Trial

From the first gunshots at Leopold to the final standoff at the Taj, the 26/11 attacks unfolded as a relentless 60-hour siege that shook India to its core.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
A City Under Siege: Inside The 26/11 Attacks And Kasab’s Trial
A man distributes sweets to celebrate the death sentence against Mumbai attacker Mohammed Ajmal Amir alias Kasab in Mumbai, India, May 6, 2010. Convicted Mumbai attacker Mohammed Ajmal Amir alias Kasab was sentenced to death in the Mumbai terror attacks case by an Indian special court, three days after he was convicted of murder and waging war against the state during the 62-hour-long carnage. Photo: IMAGO / Xinhua
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The date, forever etched in Indian history, marks one of the worst terrorist attacks to strike the nation.

  • During the 26/11 attacks, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants entered Mumbai through the sea and struck multiple prominent locations.

  • A total of 166 people were killed while over 300 were injured. Nine of the militants were eliminated by security forces.

Another ordinary night on November 26, 2008, in Mumbai was shattered by the sound of gunfire and screams. The date, forever etched in Indian history, marks one of the worst terrorist attacks to strike the nation. During the 26/11 attacks, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants entered Mumbai through the sea and struck multiple prominent locations including Taj Mahal Palace hotel, Oberoi-Trident, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Nariman (Chabad) House and Leopold Cafe.

A total of 166 people were killed while over 300 were injured. Nine of the militants were eliminated by security forces. The lone survivor, Mohammed Ajmal Amir Kasab from Pakistan, was arrested, handed the death penalty in 2010, and executed two years later.

A police constable walks past a mural depicting Nariman House, one of the sites of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, on the eve of the anniversary of the gruesome incident, in Mumbai. - Kunal Patil
26/11 Anniversary: President Murmu, Amit Shah And Rahul Gandhi Pay Tributes, Vow United Fight Against Terrorism

BY Outlook News Desk

26/11 Attacks Timeline

November 23, 2008

Ten terrorists leave Karachi via sea and hijack an Indian fishing trawler, Kuber, near the Indian coastline. They kill four crew members and coerce the captain into steering the vessel toward Mumbai.

November 26, 2008

After reaching roughly seven kilometers offshore, they kill the captain and board three inflatable speedboats. Six land at Cuffe Parade’s Machchimar Nagar, while the others disembark near Badhwar Park.

Related Content
Related Content

Leopold Cafe:
Two terrorists attack the cafe, killing 10 people and injuring many more. Bombs are also planted in two taxis, killing 5 and injuring 15.

Nariman (Chabad) House:
An explosion draws attention to the building as terrorists inside begin firing from the windows.

9:21 PM — CSMT Attack
Terrorists Ajmal Kasab and Ismail Khan open fire indiscriminately at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The massacre lasts nearly an hour and a half, killing 58 people and injuring over 100.

Around 9:30 PM — Taj & Oberoi Attacks

Four terrorists storm the Taj Mahal Palace hotel.

  • Two enter through a side entrance and attack guests near the pool.

  • Another two enter through the main lobby, hurling grenades and firing at close range.

They subsequently target guests at the Oberoi-Trident hotel.

Around 10:30 PM — Cama Hospital & Aftermath
Kasab and Ismail move toward Cama Hospital, killing six police officials including ATS Chief Hemant Karkare, Vijay Salaskar, and Ashok Kamte. They seize a police vehicle but are intercepted shortly afterward. Ismail Khan is killed; Kasab is captured alive.

November 27, 2008

Security forces surround the Taj, Oberoi-Trident, and Nariman House.

6:30 AM
NSG commandos arrive from Delhi and begin coordinated operations and evacuations throughout the day.

November 28, 2008

Multiple hostages are rescued. All terrorists at Nariman House and the Oberoi are neutralised.

November 29, 2008

The final phase concludes at the Taj between 6 AM and 9 AM, ending the nearly 60-hour siege. Around 31 people were killed inside the hotel alone.

In its aftermath, India strengthened national security and established permanent NSG hubs in major cities to ensure faster emergency response. Following widespread criticism of the government’s handling of the crisis, Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil and Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh stepped down.

Kasab’s Trial: A Timeline

January 16, 2009
Arthur Road Central Jail in south Mumbai is designated as the venue for Ajmal Kasab’s trial.

February 5, 2009
Kasab’s DNA samples match evidence recovered from the hijacked fishing trawler Kuber.

February 20/21, 2009
Kasab confesses before Magistrate R.V. Sawant-Wagule.

February 25, 2009
A chargesheet against Kasab and two others is filed in the Esplanade Metropolitan Court.

April 15, 2009
The trial in the 26/11 case formally begins.

April 17, 2009
Kasab’s confession is placed before the court; he retracts his statement.

April 20, 2009
The prosecution charges Kasab with 312 counts, covering a wide range of terror and criminal offences.

July 20, 2009
Kasab pleads guilty before Special Judge M.L. Tahaliyani, admitting to his role in the attacks.

December 16, 2009
The prosecution concludes the presentation of its case.

May 6, 2010
Kasab is sentenced to death by the special 26/11 court.

October 18, 2010
Hearing on the confirmation of Kasab’s death sentence begins in the Bombay High Court.

February 21, 2011
The Bombay High Court upholds Kasab’s death sentence.

July 29, 2011
Kasab challenges the verdict in the Supreme Court.

August 29, 2012
The Supreme Court affirms Kasab’s death sentence.

September 16, 2012
From Arthur Road Jail, Kasab submits a mercy petition, which is forwarded to the Maharashtra government.

October 16, 2012
After the Maharashtra government rejects the plea, it is sent to the Union Home Ministry.

October 23, 2012
The Home Ministry rejects the mercy petition.

November 5, 2012
President Pranab Mukherjee rejects Kasab’s final mercy plea.

November 8, 2012
Kasab’s file is forwarded to the Maharashtra government for final action.

November 21, 2012
Ajmal Kasab is executed by hanging at Yerawada Central Jail and buried within the prison premises.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 5: SA Beat IND By 408 Runs To Sweep Series 2-0 in Guwahati

  2. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Round 1 LIVE Score: UP Beat Goa, Urvil Patel Dismantles Services, Mizoram Beat Nagaland

  3. South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad On India’s Uphill 549-Run Fourth-Day Chase, Says, ‘We Wanted Them To Really Grovel’

  4. India's Test Cricket Crisis: Poor Tactics, Wrong XIs, Or South Africa's Supremacy - Who Is To Blame?

  5. Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Kumbh Mela In Nashik Threatens The City’s Green Heart And The Fight To Save It

  2. Rajasthan Weather Forecast: Record-Breaking Cold Grips State in November 2025

  3. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

  4. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  5. Delhi NCR Air Quality Plummets to Hazardous Levels Amid Dense Smog and Fog Alert

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

  3. Pope Leo XIV’s Visit Rekindles Hope in Crisis-Stricken Lebanon

  4. Ukraine, Russia Exchange Overnight Strikes As Zelensky Signals Openness To Revised US Peace Plan

  5. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

Latest Stories

  1. November 26, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Leo, And Pisces

  2. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

  3. India Constitution Day: Rights, Duties And Need For Fraternity Today

  4. Nearly 14 Lakh SIR Forms Marked ‘Uncollectable’ in West Bengal: Election Commission

  5. India’s New Labour Codes Take Effect | All You Need To Know

  6. Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi Assigned New House, Must Vacate Long-Time Bungalow

  7. Safdarjung’s Pioneering Renal Transplant Milestone Saves 11-Year-Old

  8. Chelsea 3-0 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Blues Run 10-Man Blaugrana Ragged In Dominant Win