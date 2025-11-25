Envoys Of Five Nations Present Credentials To President Murmu

In a ceremonial nod to deepening global ties, President Droupadi Murmu welcomes ambassadors from Ethiopia, Japan, South Korea, Romania, and Grenada at Rashtrapati Bhavan, underscoring India's diplomatic outreach on the eve of Constitution Day.

President Murmu Highlights Decline In Naxal Violence, Calls for Inclusive Tribal Progress
President of India Droupadi Murmu Photo: PTI
  • President Murmu receives credentials from ambassadors of Ethiopia (Fesseha Shawel Gebre), Japan (Ono Keiichi), South Korea (Lee Seong Ho), Romania (Sena Latif), and Grenada's High Commissioner (Pasupuleti Gita Kishore Kumar) on November 25.

  • Formal accreditation kickstarts tenures focused on trade, tech, and security ties, aligning with India's Act East and Neighborhood First policies amid global partnerships.

  • Event precedes Constitution Day address to Parliament, highlighting India's proactive foreign engagement with diverse nations from Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean.

President Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from envoys of five nations on Monday, November 25, 2025, at a formal ceremony held at the majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan, reinforcing India's commitment to fostering robust bilateral relations across continents. The event, a time-honored diplomatic ritual marking the official start of these ambassadors' tenures, unfolded against the backdrop of India's vibrant foreign policy landscape, just a day before the President is set to address Parliament on Constitution Day.

The envoys who presented their letters of credence included Fesseha Shawel Gebre, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; Ono Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan, Lee Seong Ho, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea; Sena Latif, Ambassador of Romania, and Pasupuleti Gita Kishore Kumar, High Commissioner of Grenada.

According to PTI, Each presentation symbolizes the formal accreditation of these diplomats, granting them authority to represent their countries in India and paving the way for enhanced cooperation in trade, culture, and security.

Ethiopia's Ambassador Gebre arrives amid growing economic partnerships, with India emerging as a key investor in Africa's Horn through initiatives like the India-Africa Forum Summit. Japan's Ono Keiichi, succeeding a line of envoys strengthening the "Special Strategic and Global Partnership," focuses on high-tech collaborations and infrastructure projects under the Quad framework.

South Korea's Lee Seong Ho brings expertise in semiconductors and green energy, aligning with India's push for self-reliance in manufacturing. Romania's Sena Latif, a seasoned diplomat, eyes opportunities in defense and IT, while Grenada's High Commissioner Kumar, an Indian-origin appointee, highlights the diaspora's role in Caribbean-Indian ties, including climate resilience and tourism exchanges.

