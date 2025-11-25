Envoys Of Five Nations Present Credentials To President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from envoys of five nations on Monday, November 25, 2025, at a formal ceremony held at the majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan, reinforcing India's commitment to fostering robust bilateral relations across continents. The event, a time-honored diplomatic ritual marking the official start of these ambassadors' tenures, unfolded against the backdrop of India's vibrant foreign policy landscape, just a day before the President is set to address Parliament on Constitution Day.