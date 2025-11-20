President Murmu Highlights Decline In Naxal Violence, Calls for Inclusive Tribal Progress

Highlighting a recent example of community participation, Murmu mentioned that more than 1,65,000 people had taken part in the Bastar Olympics, calling it a matter of immense happiness.

President Murmu Highlights Decline In Naxal Violence, Calls for Inclusive Tribal Progress
President of India Droupadi Murmu Photo: PTI
  President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday noted that Naxalites in several parts of the country are increasingly "giving up the path of violence and joining the mainstream".

  Highlighting a recent example of community participation, Murmu mentioned that more than 1,65,000 people had taken part in the Bastar Olympics, calling it a matter of immense happiness.

  Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai were also present at the programme, held in honour of Birsa Munda.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday noted that Naxalites in several parts of the country are increasingly “giving up the path of violence and joining the mainstream,” signalling a positive shift in the fight against Left-Wing Extremism (LWE).

Speaking at a ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ programme in Ambikapur, Surguja district, she emphasised that coordinated initiatives undertaken by the Union and state governments are paving the way for the eventual eradication of LWE. Tribal societies, she added, must “move forward step by step along with other social groups.”

“In Chhattisgarh as well as across the country, people (Naxalites) have been abandoning the path of Left-Wing Extremism and joining the mainstream of development. With the coordinated efforts of the Central and state governments, the elimination of LWE will become possible,” the President said. She described the joint actions of both governments as “a very satisfying change.”

Highlighting a recent example of community participation, Murmu mentioned that more than 1,65,000 people had taken part in the Bastar Olympics, calling it a matter of immense happiness.

Expressing confidence in the contribution of tribal citizens to the nation’s development, she said, “I am confident that by following the ideals of tribal heroes, the residents of Chhattisgarh will make an invaluable contribution to building a strong, self-reliant, and Viksit Bharat (Developed India).”

The President also underscored the pivotal role of women in society, stating, “…Women are the foundation of society, and when they progress, society moves forward…” She recalled her interaction at Rashtrapati Bhavan with the Indian Women’s World Cup–winning cricket team and praised tribal cricketer Kranti Goud, celebrating her determination in securing a place on the national squad.

Murmu said Kranti’s path to the team was marked by numerous hardships, yet she rose to become a symbol of perseverance. “Kranti Goud has presented a revolutionary example of hard work and determination for women across the country, especially for daughters of the tribal community,” she said, urging that traditional sports be protected and encouraged rather than allowed to disappear.

She added that tribal communities have long demonstrated a natural aptitude and enthusiasm for athletics, and that this strength should be nurtured for future generations.

Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai were present at the programme, held in honour of Birsa Munda, whose birth anniversary is commemorated nationwide as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

With PTI inputs

