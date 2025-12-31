Faridabad: Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped In Moving Van, Thrown onto Road; Two Arrested

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped inside a moving vehicle in Faridabad late on Monday night.
Police said the accused drove her towards Gurugram and later threw her onto the road near Raja Chowk.
Both accused have been arrested and a test identification parade will be conducted.
A 25-year-old married woman was allegedly gang-raped inside a moving vehicle in Faridabad and later thrown onto the road, sustaining serious head injuries, police said on Wednesday, according to PTI.
The incident took place late on Monday night after two men offered the woman a lift while she was waiting for transport, PTI reported, citing the complaint lodged by the woman’s sister.
Police said the accused — one from Uttar Pradesh and the other from Madhya Pradesh — were currently living in Faridabad and have been arrested. According to PTI, the woman had been staying at her parents’ home due to a marital dispute.
On Monday evening, she had visited a friend’s house in Sector 23. While returning late at night, she accepted a lift offered by the two men, police said. Instead of dropping her at her destination, the accused allegedly drove towards Gurugram and raped her inside the car, PTI reported.
“The woman was driven around through the night and thrown out of the car near Raja Chowk at around 3 am, leaving her with serious injuries,” a police officer said.
Despite her injuries, the woman managed to call her sister, who reached the spot and rushed her to a hospital, police said.