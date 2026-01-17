Young Man And Woman Found Dead Hanging From Tree In UP village; Police Suspect Suicide

20-year-old man and 18-year-old woman discovered in abandoned house premises; families deny knowledge of relationship, investigation ongoing

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Police said the woman was found dressed in bridal attire, which led locals to suspect that the two may have been distressed over being unable to marry. File Photo; Representative image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A young man and woman were found hanging from a tree in Patti Kumharra village, Uttar Pradesh.

  • Police suspect suicide after the woman’s engagement was fixed elsewhere, though families deny any relationship.

  • Post-mortem reports are awaited, and the case is being investigated from all angles.

A 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were found hanging from a tree in Patti Kumharra village on Saturday, with police suspecting suicide after the woman’s marriage was reportedly fixed elsewhere, according to PTI.

The deceased have been identified as Yazul and Muskan, both residents of the village. According to PTI, villagers noticed the bodies hanging from a tree on the premises of an abandoned house and alerted the police.

Police said the woman was found dressed in bridal attire, which led locals to suspect that the two may have been distressed over being unable to marry. However, family members of both denied having any knowledge of a romantic relationship between them, PTI reported.

Station House Officer of Chirgaon police station, Rahul Rathore, said the police are awaiting post-mortem reports and that the case is being investigated from all angles. He added that no complaint has been received from either family so far.

Police sources told PTI that preliminary suspicion points to suicide, allegedly after the woman’s engagement was fixed elsewhere, though officials said conclusions would be drawn only after the medical examination and completion of the investigation.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
