Young Man And Woman Found Dead Hanging From Tree In UP village; Police Suspect Suicide

A young man and woman were found hanging from a tree in Patti Kumharra village, Uttar Pradesh.
Police suspect suicide after the woman’s engagement was fixed elsewhere, though families deny any relationship.
Post-mortem reports are awaited, and the case is being investigated from all angles.
A 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were found hanging from a tree in Patti Kumharra village on Saturday, with police suspecting suicide after the woman’s marriage was reportedly fixed elsewhere, according to PTI.
The deceased have been identified as Yazul and Muskan, both residents of the village. According to PTI, villagers noticed the bodies hanging from a tree on the premises of an abandoned house and alerted the police.
Station House Officer of Chirgaon police station, Rahul Rathore, said the police are awaiting post-mortem reports and that the case is being investigated from all angles. He added that no complaint has been received from either family so far.
Police sources told PTI that preliminary suspicion points to suicide, allegedly after the woman’s engagement was fixed elsewhere, though officials said conclusions would be drawn only after the medical examination and completion of the investigation.
(With inputs from PTI)