Maoist Violence Down To Three Districts, End of Naxalism Near: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, speaking at Chhattisgarh’s 25th Foundation Day event, said the state is fast emerging from decades of Naxal violence and entering a new era of development.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
PM Narendra Modi | Photo: @NarendraModi via PTI
Summary
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday declared that the number of districts impacted by Maoist violence in India has dropped dramatically.

  • At the ‘Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav’ held in Nava Raipur to commemorate 25 years of the state’s formation, the Prime Minister lauded Chhattisgarh’s progress.

  • The Prime Minister accused Maoist ideology of depriving tribal communities of essential amenities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday declared that the number of districts impacted by Maoist violence in India has dropped dramatically, from 125 to just three over the past 11 years. He said the nation is now nearing the day when it will be completely free from the Naxal threat.

During his visit to Chhattisgarh, Modi attended several programmes and highlighted India’s evolving role on the global stage. He said the country has consistently acted as a first responder during international crises and continues to stand as a dependable partner in offering assistance worldwide.

At the ‘Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav’ held in Nava Raipur to commemorate 25 years of the state’s formation, the Prime Minister lauded Chhattisgarh’s progress, describing it as a “vat vriksh” (banyan tree) of development that has grown from the seed planted a quarter century ago.

Expressing satisfaction at the state’s ongoing recovery from decades of insurgency, Modi said Chhattisgarh was finally breaking free from the grip of Naxalism that had inflicted “unbearable pain” for nearly five decades.

“For 50 years, the people here suffered unbearable pain (because of Naxalism). Those who show off the Constitution and shed crocodile tears in the name of social justice have committed injustice to you for vested interests,” he remarked.

The Prime Minister accused Maoist ideology of depriving tribal communities of essential amenities.

“For years, tribal villages lacked roads, schools and hospitals. The existing ones were blown up with bombs. Doctors and teachers were killed. Those who ruled the country for decades abandoned you while they enjoyed life in their air-conditioned offices,” Modi said.

He added that he could not remain a bystander to the suffering of tribal families affected by the violence.

“I could not (bear to) see mothers crying for their children. In 2014, when you gave us the opportunity, we resolved to free India from Maoist terror. Today the results are before the nation,” he said.

Modi noted that while 125 districts were once under Maoist influence, only three remain today.

“I guarantee that the day is not far when every corner of Chhattisgarh and India will be completely free from Maoist terror,” he asserted.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that in recent months, several Maoists, including those with high bounties on their heads, have surrendered.

“In Kanker, more than 20 Naxals laid down arms recently. Earlier in October, over 200 Maoists surrendered in Bastar. They have now accepted the Indian Constitution and chosen the path of peace,” Modi said.

He added that areas once dominated by violence are now embracing progress. Electricity has reached Chikapalli village in Bijapur for the first time in 70 years, and a school has opened in Rekawaya village of the Abujhmad region for the first time since Independence.

Development work is also underway in Puvarti village, once a Naxal stronghold, where the national tricolour now flies high in place of the red flag, Modi noted.

“Despite facing the challenge of Naxalism for 25 years, Chhattisgarh kept moving forward. Now, with the end of Naxalism, our pace of development will accelerate,” he said.

Later, while inaugurating the Shanti Shikhar Centre for spiritual learning and meditation of the Brahma Kumaris in Nava Raipur, Modi reiterated his government’s vision of achieving national growth through the development of states.

“Whenever a crisis arises anywhere in the world today, whenever a disaster strikes, India steps forward as a reliable partner to provide help. India is always the first responder,” he said.

“We are those who see Shiva in every living being,” Modi added. “In our tradition, every religious ritual concludes with the proclamation that may the world prosper and may goodwill prevail among all beings.”

He emphasised that the government’s Viksit Bharat mission is rooted in the belief that the nation’s advancement depends on the development of each state.

“I have been connected with all of you for several decades now. I am not a guest here; I am one of you,” Modi told the gathering.

Reflecting on the occasion, he added, “Today's day is very special. Today, Chhattisgarh is completing 25 years of its establishment. Jharkhand and Uttarakhand are also completing 25 years. Many other states are also celebrating their foundation day today.”

With PTI inputs

