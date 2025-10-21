PM Modi Says India Close To Eliminating Maoist Terror, Over 100 Districts Freed

Addressing armed forces aboard INS Vikrant, the Prime Minister credited security personnel for reducing Maoist influence from 125 districts a decade ago to just 11 today.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
PM Modi, Maoist insurgency, Naxalism, Left Wing Extremism
The prime minister said that the number of districts impacted by Maoist violence has fallen sharply, from nearly 125 a decade ago to just 11 at present. | Photo: @NarendraModi via PTI
Summary
  • PM Modi says Maoist violence reduced from 125 districts to 11 in a decade.

  • Over 100 districts now free from insurgency to mark Diwali with dignity.

  • The PM credits security forces’ courage and development efforts for the turnaround.

India is on the brink of eradicating Naxal-Maoist violence, with more than 100 districts now free from the decades-long insurgency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. Addressing members of the armed forces aboard INS Vikrant off the Goa coast, Modi credited the security forces for their sustained efforts in curbing Maoist activity and restoring normalcy in affected regions, reported PTI.

The prime minister said that the number of districts impacted by Maoist violence has fallen sharply, from nearly 125 a decade ago to just 11 at present. “It is due to the valour and courage of our security forces that the country has achieved another major milestone over the last few years. The country is on the verge of liberation from Naxal-Maoist terror,” Modi said, according to PTI.

Of the 11 remaining districts, only three continue to experience significant Maoist influence, he added. Modi said that more than 100 districts are now “breathing in open air” and will celebrate Diwali with dignity this year.

According to PTI, he recalled that before 2014, Maoist groups had obstructed development in several areas, preventing the construction of roads, schools and hospitals, and often targeting such facilities and personnel. “In the same regions, highways are being built, new businesses are taking root, and schools and hospitals are building a new future for children,” Modi said.

The prime minister attributed these gains to the perseverance and sacrifice of the country’s security forces. “I am delighted that for the first time, people in many such districts are going to celebrate Diwali with pride, honour and dignity,” he said.

(With inputs with PTI)

Tags

