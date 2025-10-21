PM Modi Says India Close To Eliminating Maoist Terror, Over 100 Districts Freed

The prime minister said that the number of districts impacted by Maoist violence has fallen sharply, from nearly 125 a decade ago to just 11 at present. | Photo: @NarendraModi via PTI

The prime minister said that the number of districts impacted by Maoist violence has fallen sharply, from nearly 125 a decade ago to just 11 at present. | Photo: @NarendraModi via PTI