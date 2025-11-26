41 Naxalites Lay Down Arms In Bijapur, Majority Were High-Value Targets

All the surrendered cadres have, according to the police, affirmed their faith in the Constitution and expressed a desire to “live a dignified and secure life within the democratic framework.”

Representative image Photo: File photo
In a significant setback for Maoist groups in Chhattisgarh, 41 Naxalites surrendered before senior police officers in Bijapur district on Wednesday, officials confirmed. Of the total, 32 carried a combined reward of ₹1.19 crore, marking one of the more substantial coordinated surrenders in recent months.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said the cadres, comprising 12 women, decided to turn themselves in after being influenced by the state’s revamped surrender and rehabilitation policy, as well as the Bastar police’s reintegration initiative known as “Poona Margham.” According to Yadav, many expressed that the scheme encouraged them to consider a life outside the insurgency.

The group includes four members of the PLGA Battalion No. 1, several Maoist company and area committee members, 11 platoon and area committee party workers, two PLGA members, four militia platoon commanders, a deputy commander, six militia platoon personnel, and others linked to different frontal wings of the CPI (Maoist).

Police officials said 39 of the 41 individuals were part of the Maoists’ south sub-zonal bureau, with links to the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, the Telangana state committee, and the Dhamtari–Gariaband–Nuapada divisions.

Representative image - File photo
All the surrendered cadres have, according to the police, affirmed their faith in the Constitution and expressed a desire to “live a dignified and secure life within the democratic framework.” Under existing norms, each was provided ₹50,000 as immediate financial assistance.

Several high-reward cadres were among those who defected. Pandru Hapka alias Mohan (37), Bandi Hapka (35), Lakkhu Korsa (37), Badru Punem (35), Sukhram Hemla (27), Manjula Hemla (25), Mangali Madvi alias Shanti (29), Jairam Kadiyam (28), and Pando Madkam alias Chandni (35) each carried a bounty of ₹8 lakh. In addition, three cadres had rewards of ₹5 lakh, twelve carried ₹2 lakh, and eight had ₹1 lakh on their heads.

SP Yadav said the steady rise in surrenders reflects growing disillusionment among Maoist ranks. He urged remaining members of the outfit to reconsider their path.

“Maoists should shed misleading and violent ideologies and return to society without fear. The ‘Poona Margham’ drive ensures a secure, respectable, and self-reliant future for those who surrender,” he said.

With Wednesday’s development, 790 Maoist cadres have surrendered in Bijapur district alone since January 2024. During the same period, 202 Naxalites have been killed in encounters, and 1,031 have been arrested. Across Chhattisgarh, police report that more than 2,200 cadres, including several top leaders, have surrendered over the past 23 months.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
