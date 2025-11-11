Gunfight Erupts Between Security Forces And Naxalites In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur Forest

Security forces clashed with Naxalites in Bijapur’s Indravati National Park.
Operation targeted senior Maoist cadres based on intelligence inputs.
Intermittent gunfire continued as the encounter unfolded.
An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, a police official said.
The exchange of fire started this morning in the Indravati National Park forest when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation based on inputs about the presence of senior Maoist cadres, he added.
The intermittent gunfight was underway, and further details are awaited, he added.