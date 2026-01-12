India Vs New Zealand: Who Won Yesterday In The 1st ODI Match - Check Result

Virat Kohli missed out on another ODI century but his 91-ball 93 guided India towards a comfortable 4-wicket victory against New Zealand to go 1-0 ahead in the 3-match series

India Vs New Zealand: Who Won Yesterday In The 1st ODI Match - Check Result
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty runs during the first One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Vadodara, India, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
  • India beat New Zealand in the 1st of a 3-match ODI series in Vadodara

  • Virat Kohli adjudged man of the match for his 93 runs

  • Kohli also becomes the 2nd highest run-getter in one-day internationals

Virat Kohli reigned supreme once again with a 91-ball 93 and skipper Shubman Gill hit 56 but India huffed and puffed before completing a nervy four-wicket win against New Zealand in the opening ODI of the three-match series here on Sunday.

In pursuit of 301, India were in complete control when Kohli departed in the 40th over but a flurry of wickets saw the home side going over the line with 306 for six in 49 overs.

Kohli fell a few runs short of what could have been his 54th ODI century when India needed 67 from 66 balls with seven wickets in hand. Ravindra Jadeja (4) and Shreyas Iyer (49) followed him soon in the dressing room, giving New Zealand a real chance to clinch the game.

However, KL Rahul (29 not out) put on 37 runs with Harshit Rana (29), and the remaining runs came in company of an injury-hit Washington Sundar (7 not out), aided by a few uncharacteristic dropped catches by the Kiwis towards the end.

It was Kyle Jamieson (4/41) who dragged New Zealand back in the game when all seemed lost, getting Kohli caught at mid-on to deny the India batting stalwart a deserving ton. He also cleaned up Iyer with an off-cutter and got rid of Jadeja.

Even as he fell a few runs short of a century, Kohli became the quickest to reach 28,000 runs in international cricket and now only the second behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, going past Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara.

New Zealand had posed an at-par 300/8 but with Kohli in such imperious form, it never was enough especially with a depleted bowling attack.

If he didn’t refrain from hitting over the top early on against South Africa, Kohli pulverised the Kiwis from the moment he arrived on the crease with a flurry of fours.

There was that trademark planted front foot for a majestical on-drive to pull behind the short fine leg for a four.

And if the 23-year-old Adithya Ashok was star-struck, Kohli pummelled boundaries off the leg-spinner to make another brisk start.

There was a stroke of luck involved too. Batting on a ‘different level’ by his own admission, Kohli went hard on a full delivery from debutant Kristian Clarke and an inside edge missed the leg stump.

Kohli added 118 runs off 102 balls for the second wicket with Gill, and the pair went nonchalantly about their task even if no boundary was found for 52 balls at a stretch. The drought was ended by Gill when he hit one down the ground, which almost cleared the ropes.

The Indian skipper took time to find his groove to bring up his 16th half-century in ODIs but as the innings progressed, Gill also struggled, possibly with cramps. Having stretched his legs a few times, he called the team physiotherapist for some on-field treatment.

But the break seemed to have broken the momentum at least for Gill, who hit a googly from rookie leg-spinner Adithya straight to mid-off, walking away for a 71-ball 56 with three fours and two sixes.

The right-handed opener, who had missed the majority of the home series against South Africa, would’ve been pleased with his returns which included a spectacular straight drive and a powerful sweep for a six over deep square leg.

The chase began with a few tight overs before Rohit Sharma (26) took the initiative as Gill showed no intention to attack early on. Having put away a wide ball for a four past point, Rohit picked one off Zakary Foulkes over square leg, and danced down to hit Jamieson over mid-on for another, taking his tally to 650 sixes in international cricket.

However, Jamieson appeared to have followed Rohit who moved away from wickets to clear the infield, but his bat twisted inside at the time of connection and he was dismissed in the ninth over.

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell stood tall with a stroke-filled half-century to help New Zealand post 300 for eight.

Mitchell, ranked world No. 3 behind India superstars Kohli and Rohit, lived up to expectations with a gritty knock which gave New Zealand a much-needed impetus amid middle order collapse.

Mitchell clobbered five fours and three sixes to make 84 off 71 balls after New Zealand middle order failed to build on an ideal start given by Devon Conway (56 off 67 balls; 6 fours, 1 six) and Henry Nicholls (62 off 69 balls; 8 fours).

Openers Conway and Nicholls had put on 117 runs to defy India for the first 21 overs, but Harshit Rana’s (2/65) second spell of 2-0-13-2 turned the tables and the home side chipped away with regular strikes.

New Zealand skidded from 117 for no loss in the 22nd over to 198 for five in the 38th. But Mitchell forged vital stands to come to their rescue, while debutant Kristian Clarke struck three late fours to make 17-ball 24 not out.

