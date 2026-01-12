BSF Jawan Dies In Fire Inside Camp Building In Jammu And Kashmir’s Bandipora

A BSF constable died after a fire broke out inside a BSF camp in Bandipora district.
A BSF jawan died in a fire that broke out in a building inside a camp of the border guarding force in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.
