Leander Paes And Pullela Gopichand Join Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for 56th Sundays On Cycle Initiative

Fit India’s flagship mass fitness movement 'Sundays on Cycle' (SoC), made a comeback to the national capital on Sunday. More than 1000 people, including 500 young leaders from across the country, participated in the fitness festival, followed by a Cycle Rally

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mansukh Mandaviya SAI
Mansukh Mandaviya, along with Pullela Gopichand, participated in a cycle rally. Photo: SAI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sundays on Cycle initiative reached its 56th edition last weekend

  • More than 1000 people joined the event

  • Leander Paes and Pullela Gopichand cycled with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Tennis legend Leander Paes and badminton great Pullela Gopichand joined sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya for the 56th edition of 'Sundays on Cycle', which is a fitness initiative of the sports ministry, here.

Fit India’s flagship mass fitness movement 'Sundays on Cycle' (SoC), made a comeback to the national capital on Sunday. More than 1000 people, including 500 young leaders from across the country, participated in the fitness festival, followed by a Cycle Rally, beating the 6 degree winter cold at 7am.

The young leaders, who were here to participate in the three-day Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, a national platform meant to identify and promote youngsters who want to be part of public life, took part as special invitees.

The Sundays on Cycle was held across 15000 locations, with Bhopal organising a mega event which was graced by Madhya Pradesh’s Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Vishvas Kailash Sarang, who flagged off the cycling rally alongside actress Payal Rohatgi and a distinguished line-up of athletes, including Olympian judoka Garima Choudhary.

“A healthy body is the foundation of strong leadership. Cycling teaches us powerful leadership lessons—it tells us when to pedal fast, when to slow down, and most importantly, how to maintain balance to keep moving forward in life," said Mandaviya here.

Related Content
Related Content

Appreciating the Minister's vision of launching the Sundays on Cycle initiative, Gopichand said, "It is motivating to see a Minister not just putting so much thought to make fitness a part of everyday life, but also leading the entire movement from the front. The fact that he himself participates in this event on Sunday morning after a hard week's work speaks volumes about his commitment to creating a Fit India."

"Today we have fun on our fingertips so we have forgotten to have fun in nature, to step out and be part of the outside world, so I appreciate those who have turned up here today."

Speaking about the importance of creating community fitness campaigns such as Fit India, Paes said, "No one can do fitness alone, you need to motivate each other and be part of the community because fitness is not just about having a strong body but also a fit mind which can be achieved when we participate in community events as this one.

"I congratulate the Sports Minister Sir for creating something so unique, and to think this is happening parallely across the country, it's phenomenal."

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the morning featured an enthusiastic Zumba session, calming yoga practices, and captivating electric Mallakhamb and rope-skipping performances by athletes, drawing loud applause from the crowd.

Fit India Ambassadors Timsy Bector and Divya Ahuja also shared important fitness tips for winter, stressing on the need for continued exercises and easy warm-ups at home, even for those who are aged and cannot step out of home.

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang echoed the mantra of 'Fit India, Hit India' given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I congratulate the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India for giving out the nationwide message of fitness through this cycling movement," he said.

More than 1500 people participated in the Bhopal event.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Karnataka Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 1st Quarter-final: MUM Slip To 61/4 After Kaverappa’s Breakthrough

  2. Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd QF: UP Slip To 136/4 After Rinku Singh’s Dismissal

  3. India Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Kohli’s 93 Guides Hosts To Four-Wicket Win

  4. Who Is Nandini Sharma? Delhi Capitals Seamer Claims Historic Hat-Trick In WPL 2026

  5. Virat Kohli Surpasses Sangakkara To Become Second-Highest Run-Scorer In International Cricket

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dignity, Discourse, And Academic Leadership In Public Life

  2. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  3. Guwahati HC Bar Association To Boycott CJI’s Foundation Stone Ceremony

  4. Criminalisation Of Domestic  Workers:  Platform  Providing  Domestic  ‘Help’  Services  Faces  Backlash    

  5. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Sikh Procession In New Zealand Confronted By Haka Protest, ‘This Is Not India’ Slogans Raised

  2. Trump Warns Cuba To ‘Make A Deal’ Or Face End To Oil And Money

  3. Iran Protests: Death Toll Increases To At Least 203 People

  4. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  5. US Carries Out Large-Scale Airstrikes On Islamic State Targets In Syria

Latest Stories

  1. Makar Sankranti 2026: Date, Time, Rituals, Significance And Celebrations

  2. West Bengal BLO Found Dead In Murshidabad School; Family Alleges SIR Work Pressure

  3. Golden Globes 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson Bags Best Director For One Battle After Another l Full Winners List

  4. Delhi Temperature & Weather Update – Coldest January Morning in 13 Years

  5. How Winter Weather Triggers Medical Emergencies, A Pulmonologist Explains

  6. Iran Protest Death Toll Reaches At Least 544 As Crackdown Intensifies

  7. Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2nd QF: UP Slip To 136/4 After Rinku Singh’s Dismissal

  8. Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra, BLACKPINK's Lisa Unite To Present Best Actor Television (Drama) Award