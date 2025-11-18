Six Maoists Killed In Andhra Pradesh Encounter; Madvi Hidma Believed To Be Among Dead

Six Maoists were shot dead on Tuesday during an encounter with security forces in the Alluri Sitaramaraju district.
Six Maoists were shot dead on Tuesday during an encounter with security forces in the Alluri Sitaramaraju district, a senior police official confirmed.
Reports indicated that Madvi Hidma, long considered the alleged mastermind behind multiple attacks on police units, might be among those killed. The Maoist was responsible for leading at least 26 armed attacks against security forces and civilians. The most notorious include the 2010 attack in Dantewada that claimed the lives of 76 CRPF personnel and the 2013 ambush in Jhiram Ghati that left 27 people, including top Congress leaders, dead, NDTV reported. He also played a key role in the 2021 Sukma-Bijapur ambush in which 22 security personnel were killed.
Authorities, however, have not yet issued any formal confirmation regarding Hidma's death. Both the police and the state government said verification is still underway.
District Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar stated that the exchange of fire unfolded between 6.30 am and 7 am in a forested part of Maredumilli mandal.
"Yes, six Maoists were killed in an encounter in Alluri district today," Bardar told PTI.
The deceased included two women and four men, according to the police.
Bardar added that the operation involved coordinated action by several units within the police department, making it a joint effort that led to the confrontation.
With PTI inputs