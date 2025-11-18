Six Maoists Killed In Andhra Pradesh Encounter; Madvi Hidma Believed To Be Among Dead

Reports indicated that Madvi Hidma, long considered the alleged mastermind behind multiple attacks on police units, might be among those killed. The Maoist was responsible for leading at least 26 armed attacks against security forces and civilians. The most notorious include the 2010 attack in Dantewada that claimed the lives of 76 CRPF personnel and the 2013 ambush in Jhiram Ghati that left 27 people, including top Congress leaders, dead, NDTV reported. He also played a key role in the 2021 Sukma-Bijapur ambush in which 22 security personnel were killed.