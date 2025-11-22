Revolution Interrupted: Why the Maoists Are Falling and the Grievances Remain

Telangana in Andhra Pradesh is synonymous not just with the Naxalite or Maoist movement in India. During the initial days after independence, poor agricultural workers, under the aegis of the Indian Communist Party, waged a bloody war against the landlords and Nizam and liberated hundreds of villages, before being suppressed by the Indian forces. And then after a group split from the CPI(M), alleging ‘revisionism, the groups like Peoples War Group (PWG) made great strides into rural and urban areas of the undivided Andhra Pradesh. From the 1970s, the leaders from Andhra Pradesh dominated various radical left groups in the country. PWG under Kondapalli Seetharamaiah was the most prominent of the various groups that flourished in Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas. Kondappally formed various civil associations, including the Radical Students Union, Jana Natya Mandali, etc., which helped them spread their influence among students, writers, and cultural figures. In 2004, the Maoist Communist Centre and People's War Group merged to form the CPI (Maoist).