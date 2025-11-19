Andhra Pradesh Police Detain 50 Maoist Cadres After Hidma Encounter

Police said the detainees occupied various positions within the Maoist organisation — from special zonal committee members and divisional committee members to area committee members and regular party ranks — operating largely across the south Bastar–Dandakaranya region. Laddha noted that many had moved from Sukma, Bijapur, Narayanpur and West Bastar districts in Chhattisgarh amid sustained security pressure and were later tracked down in Andhra Pradesh.