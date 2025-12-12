Modi, Trump Hold Call As India–US Move Closer To Long-Pending Trade Deal

The call unfolded against the backdrop of US pressure on India to scale back purchases of Russian crude. Washington argues that Moscow is using oil revenue to fund its war in Ukraine. India, which turned to discounted Russian oil after Western sanctions pushed other buyers away in 2022, saw Russian supplies rise from 1.7 per cent of its total imports in 2019–20 to 35.1 per cent in 2024–25, making Russia its largest supplier. In recent weeks, India’s intake has dipped after US sanctions on two major Russian oil companies.