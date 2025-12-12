Modi, Trump Hold Call As India–US Move Closer To Long-Pending Trade Deal

Leaders review bilateral progress and discuss efforts to ease tariffs while talks continue on the proposed India–US trade agreement

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
India US trade deal, Modi Trump call, India US tariffs, US tariffs on India
The latest outreach follows months of strain. Photo: Getty Images; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Modi and Trump discuss progress on the long-pending India–US trade agreement.

  • Call comes as negotiators finish two days of talks on easing steep US tariffs.

  • Leaders also review regional issues and India’s reduced Russian oil procurement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump spoke on Thursday in a call aimed at keeping economic engagement on track, even as both sides work to finalise a long-pending trade agreement. The conversation came as Indian and American officials wrapped up two days of negotiations on the proposed deal, which is expected to ease the Trump administration’s steep 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports, according to PTI.

In a brief social media post, Modi described the conversation as “warm and engaging”, saying the two leaders “reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments”. He added that India and the US “will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity”. Trump did not mention trade either, but officials familiar with the call said the subject remained central to the discussion.

The latest outreach follows months of strain. Ties between New Delhi and Washington deteriorated after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods in August, pushing duties to 50 per cent, including an additional 25 per cent linked to India’s purchase of Russian crude oil. PTI reported that criticism of New Delhi by senior officials in the Trump administration further deepened the political chill.

Related Content
Related Content

Still, both governments have been attempting to repair the relationship in recent weeks. Negotiators concluded talks on the draft agreement on Wednesday night, with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer saying the US had received its “best” ever offers from India—though he declined to give details. Modi and Trump had last spoken in October.

Indian officials said the two leaders reviewed the “steady progress” in the comprehensive global strategic partnership and discussed expanding cooperation in trade, critical technologies, energy, defence and security. They noted that both sides expressed satisfaction at the “steady strengthening” of bilateral cooperation across sectors and emphasised the need to maintain momentum on trade. The discussion also touched on areas central to the India-US COMPACT framework for military partnership, accelerated commerce and technology.

The leaders also exchanged assessments on regional and global developments and agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and common interests, PTI reported.

The call unfolded against the backdrop of US pressure on India to scale back purchases of Russian crude. Washington argues that Moscow is using oil revenue to fund its war in Ukraine. India, which turned to discounted Russian oil after Western sanctions pushed other buyers away in 2022, saw Russian supplies rise from 1.7 per cent of its total imports in 2019–20 to 35.1 per cent in 2024–25, making Russia its largest supplier. In recent weeks, India’s intake has dipped after US sanctions on two major Russian oil companies.

Officials on both sides indicated that a clearer pathway on trade and energy cooperation may emerge in the coming weeks as negotiations continue.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Proteas Become Most Successful Team Against Men In Blue - Check Details

  2. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Black Caps Chasing Meagre 56-Run Target In Wellington

  3. RO-KO Stare At 2 Crore Loss As BCCI Gear Up To Take Big Call In Apex Council Meeting

  4. Smriti Mandhana Reflects On 12-Year India Career: ‘I Don’t Love Anything More Than Cricket’

  5. India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Mullanpur Weather Report, PCA New Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why The Left Matters: A Century of Struggle, Social Justice And The Road Ahead

  2. Left’s Caste Blind Spot: Ambedkar And His Criticism of The Circle Of 'Brahmin Boys'

  3. Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Luthra Brothers Denied Immediate Relief As Court Delays Bail Plea

  4. Day In Pics: December 11, 2025

  5. IndiGo Cancels 60 Flights, DGCA Steps In Amid Escalating Flight Cancellations

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Putin In India: Economic Push And Strategic Autonomy Shape A Relationship That Weathered Storms

  2. Pakistan: Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed Sentenced to 14 Years by Military Court

  3. Myanmar Military Airstrike on Hospital Kills Dozens in Rakhine State

  4. International Human Rights Day: India’s Growing Fundamental Rights Deficit

  5. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

Latest Stories

  1. Film Critics Guild Strongly Condemns 'Targeted Attacks And Harassment' Faced By Critics For Dhurandhar Review

  2. UP Cracks Down on Codeine Cough Syrup Trade; Over 10 Key Suspects Identified

  3. IndiGo Cancels 60 Flights, DGCA Steps In Amid Escalating Flight Cancellations

  4. Sydney Sixers Vs Perth Scorchers Highlights, WBBL 2025 Challenger: PRS-W Beat SYS-W By 11 Runs To Enter Finals

  5. Daily Horoscope For December 11, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Scorpio, And Pisces

  6. Tracing The Naxalites: How India’s Maoist Insurgency Is Crumbling in 2025

  7. Who Is A Comrade?

  8. Putin In India: Economic Push And Strategic Autonomy Shape A Relationship That Weathered Storms