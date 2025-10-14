266 Maoists Arrested, 32 Killed, 30 Surrender In Jharkhand This Year: Police

Security forces also recovered 157 firearms, including 58 looted from police, 11,950 cartridges, 18,884 detonators, 394.5 kg of explosives, and 228 improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

  • A total of 266 Maoists have been arrested, 32 killed in encounters, and 30 have surrendered to security forces in Jharkhand so far this year.

  • Security forces also recovered 157 firearms, including 58 looted from police, 11,950 cartridges, 18,884 detonators, 394.5 kg of explosives, and 228 improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

  • Police also reported action against cybercrime during the year.

A total of 266 Maoists have been arrested, 32 killed in encounters, and 30 have surrendered to security forces in Jharkhand so far this year, according to state police. The figures, recorded from January 1 to September 30, were released by Inspector General (Operations) and police spokesperson Michael Raj S on Tuesday, PTI reported. 

Among those arrested are two regional committee members, one zonal commander, two sub-zonal commanders, and nine area commanders from the CPI (Maoist) and its splinter groups.

Police said that 32 Maoists were killed in encounters during this period. Prominent among them were Vivek alias Prayag Manjhi and Anuj alias Sahdev Soren, both central committee members of CPI (Maoist), who were carrying rewards of Rs 1 crore each.

Thirty Maoists surrendered this year, including Ravindra Yadav (zonal commander) and Anand Singh (sub-zonal commander) of CPI (Maoist), and Lavlesh Ganjhu alias Lokesh Ganjhu, a sub-zonal commander of the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP).

The encounter with security personnel took place in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region - PTI/File
Naxal-Affected Areas Reduced From 126 To 18, India Aims To Be Naxal-Free By 2026, Says CRPF Chief

BY Outlook News Desk

Security forces also recovered 157 firearms, including 58 looted from police, 11,950 cartridges, 18,884 detonators, 394.5 kg of explosives, and 228 improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Thirty-seven Maoist bunkers were destroyed during operations. In addition, a total of Rs  39.53 lakh in levy money was seized.

Police also reported action against cybercrime during the year. Between August and September, 128 FIRs were filed, and 105 individuals were arrested. Seizures included 128 mobile phones, 166 SIM cards, 60 ATM cards, 15 bank passbooks, two laptops, 11 cheque books, and Rs 2.81 lakh in cash.

With PTI inputs

