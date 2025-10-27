21 Maoists Surrender In Chhattisgarh’s Kanker District, Amit Shah Reaffirms 2026 Deadline To End Naxalism

Twenty-one Maoists, including 13 senior cadres, surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district with arms, Amit Shah says, reiterating the 2026 anti-Naxal target.

Maoist surrender, Naxalism, Chhattisgarh news, Kanker district
Commending those who chose to return to the mainstream, Shah urged remaining Naxal operatives to abandon violence and surrender at the earliest. File Photo; Representative image
Summary
  • 21 Maoists, including 13 senior cadres, surrendered with weapons in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district.

  • Amit Shah reaffirmed the government’s goal to eliminate Naxalism by 31 March 2026.

  • Over 300 Maoists have surrendered in Chhattisgarh this month, according to PTI.

Twenty-one Maoists, among them 13 senior cadres, have laid down arms in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Monday, reaffirming the government’s aim to eliminate Naxalism by March 31, 2026.

According to PTI, the group surrendered on Sunday, handing over 18 weapons to local authorities. Shah shared the development on X, noting that the surrender marked another step in the ongoing efforts to dismantle Maoist influence in the region.

“Glad to share that 21 Maoists have surrendered along with their arms in Kanker district, Chhattisgarh. Out of them, 13 were senior cadres,” the home minister posted, PTI reported.

Commending those who chose to return to the mainstream, Shah urged remaining Naxal operatives to abandon violence and surrender at the earliest. “We are resolved to eradicate Naxalism by March 31, 2026,” he added.

The latest surrender follows two major incidents earlier this month. On 17 October, 210 Naxalites, including central committee member Rupesh alias Satish, carrying a collective reward of ₹9.18 crore, surrendered in Jagdalpur, Bastar district, handing over 153 weapons. Similarly, on 2 October, 103 Maoists, 49 of them with a total bounty exceeding ₹1.06 crore, gave up arms in Bijapur district of the Bastar region, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

