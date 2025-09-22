Amit Shah: Two Top Naxal Leaders Killed in Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra Border Encounter

Security forces killed top Maoist leaders Katta Ramachandra Reddy and Kadri Satyanarayan Reddy in Abujhmad, Narayanpur.
Operation launched on intel led to morning gunfight; arms, explosives, and Maoist literature recovered.
With this encounter, 249 Naxalites have been killed in Chhattisgarh so far in 2025.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that security forces have killed two of the Naxalites' top leaders along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border.
In the Abujhmad region of Narayanpur, the security forces killed Katta Ramachandra Reddy and Kadri Satyanarayan Reddy, two central committee members of the banned CPI (Maoist).
"Our security forces are systematically dismantling the top leadership of the Naxals, breaking the backbone of red terror," he wrote on 'X'.
A Chhattisgarh police officer said that a group of security officers was conducting a search operation when the gunfight started in the morning at a forest in Abhujmaad, which is adjacent to Maharashtra.
According to him, the operation was started in response to information on the existence of Naxalites in the region.
"So far, the bodies of two male Naxalites have been recovered from the spot," he said.
According to the official, the encounter site also yielded an AK-47 rifle, other weapons, a significant amount of explosive material, Maoist literature, propaganda materials, and everyday objects.
The most recent action brings the total number of Naxalites slain in Chhattisgarh this year to 249 in various confrontations.
Ten Naxalites were murdered in an encounter in the Gariaband area of Chhattisgarh on September 11, including Modem Balakrishna, a member of the CPI (Maoist) central committee.
With PTI input.