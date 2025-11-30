37 Naxalites Surrender In Dantewada, 27 Carry Rs 65 Lakh Reward

37 Naxalites, including 12 women, surrendered in Dantewada, 27 carrying Rs 65 lakh reward.
Key surrendered cadres include Kumali, Geeta, Ranjan and Bhima, each with Rs 8 lakh bounty.
Over 2,200 Naxalites have laid down arms in Chhattisgarh in last 23 months under rehabilitation schemes.
Thirty-seven Naxal cadres, including 12 women, surrendered to police and CRPF officials in Dantewada district, Chhattisgarh, on Sunday, 27 of them carrying a combined bounty of Rs 65 lakh, PTI reported.
The surrender took place under the “Poona Margem” initiative, aimed at rehabilitation and social reintegration of Maoists, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said. “The initiative, launched by Bastar range police, has been emerging as a transformative drive for establishing lasting peace, dignity and comprehensive progress in Bastar region,” he added, according to PTI.
Among the key cadres who laid down arms were Kumali alias Anita Mandavi, Geeta alias Lakshmi Madkam, Ranjan alias Soma Mandavi and Bhima alias Jahaj Kalmu, all carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh each, Rai said.
Under government rehabilitation policy, the surrendered cadres will receive immediate assistance of Rs 50,000 each, along with facilities such as skill development training and agricultural land, he said.
PTI reported that, inspired by central and state surrender and rehabilitation schemes, over 508 Maoists, including 165 with rewards, have joined the social mainstream in Dantewada over the past 20 months. Rai noted that a significant number of senior leaders and active cadres in their base areas have abandoned the outlawed organisation.
Over the last 23 months, more than 2,200 Naxalites, including top cadres, have surrendered across Chhattisgarh, PTI reported. The central government has set a target to eliminate Naxalism from the country by March 2026.
(With inputs from PTI)