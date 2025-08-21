Two Senior Maoists Surrender To Telangana Police

A police release said the duo was motivated by welfare measures extended by the Telangana government and police.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
2 maoists surrender before police in Telangana
Representative image Photo: | File Pic
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Two senior underground leaders of the banned CPI (Maoist) party

  • A police release said the duo was motivated by welfare measures extended by the Telangana government and police

  • They decided to lead a peaceful life with their families

Two senior underground leaders of the banned CPI (Maoist) party, one of them a woman with 40 years in the revolutionary movement, surrendered to Telangana Police on Thursday.

Kakarala Sunitha alias Badri, a senior member of the CPI (Maoist) State Committee and Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), and Chennuri Harish alias Ramanna, an area committee member of the Telangana State Committee, joined the mainstream in the presence of Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu.

A police release said the duo was motivated by welfare measures extended by the Telangana government and police, as well as support for those returning to mainstream life. They decided to lead a peaceful life with their families.

Sunitha (62), from Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad, was drawn to the Radical Students Union (RSU) during her Intermediate studies in Rajahmundry in 1985. In January 1986, she joined the CPI (ML) People’s War and went underground.

In 2001, she and her husband, TLN Chalam, were posted to the Andhra–Odisha Border (AOB) region and later to Dandakaranya in 2006. The Central Committee assigned them to strengthen ideological and political awareness among the cadres in the region.

From 2006 onward, Sunitha worked with the Regional Political School (RePoS) and Education Departmental Committee (EDC), playing a key role in training mid- and junior-level cadre and contributing to party publications like 'Kranthi'.

She and her husband were involved in the Annapuram National Park encounter in June 2025, in which he was killed, police said.

Harish (35), from Bhupalpally district, Telangana, was promoted to ACM, Telangana State Committee in May 2024.

He was drawn to the Maoist ideology in 2006 while studying in the 10th class and participated in encounters in December 2022 and June 2025, police said.

Police urged remaining Maoists in Telangana to return to their villages and contribute to state development, assuring government support to help them lead independent lives.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  2. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Ajinkya Rahane Backs Gill-Abhishek Opening Pair, Calls Samson’s Omission A ‘Good Problem’

  4. India Bars Bilateral Sporting Ties With Pakistan, But Multilateral Events To Continue: Sports Ministry

  5. Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Heather Knight Returns As England Announce 15-Member Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  2. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  3. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  4. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

  5. US Open 2025, Mixed Doubles Final: Sara Errani, Andrea Vavassori Hail 'Great Product' After Defending Grand Slam Title

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  2. One Dead, 35 Injured After Bus Bound To Vaishno Devi Falls Off Road In J-K’s Samba

  3. Man Accused Of Attacking Delhi CM Sent To 5 Days’ Police Custody

  4. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Legal, Political Storm Engulfs Telangana

  5. Diamonds Ain’t Forever Under Trump's Tariffs

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

  2. Pakistan, China And Afghanistan Hold Trilateral Talks In Kabul To Boost Cooperation

  3. India, China To Begin Delimitation Exercise For Final Border Demarcation

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Microsoft Protest: 18 Arrested At Redmond Headquarters Over Israel Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Rain Showers Continue Across Capital Region

  2. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  3. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  4. HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 for Class 10 and 12 to be Released Soon

  5. Differently Abled Woman Dies By Suicide In Ghaziabad After Alleged Gangrape; Police Launch Manhunt

  6. SC Questions Governor’s Power To Indefinitely Withhold Bills, Stresses On Balance In Democracy

  7. Bills To Remove PM, CMs After 30 days In Custody Spark Uproar In Lok Sabha

  8. Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth Starrer Crosses Lifetime Domestic Earnings Of Vettaiyan