Australia Vs India, 3rd W-ODI: Healy Quits One-Day Cricket With 158 As Aussies Complete 3-0 Sweep Over World Champions

It was a fairytale ODI swansong for the 35-year-old Healy as her 158 and Beth Mooney's unbeaten 106 powered Australia to a mammoth 409 for seven after being asked to bat

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC Womens World Cup semifinal 2025 IND-W vs Aus-W_ Alyssa Healy
Australia's captain Alyssa Healy plays a shot during an ICC Women's World Cup semifinal ODI cricket match between India Women and Australia Women, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Alyssa Healy retires from one-day international cricket

  • She smashed 185 runs in the series concluding 3rd ODI against India

  • Australia complete 3-0 series win against Harmanpreet Kaur's World Champions

Captain Alyssa Healy bid adieu to ODI cricket on a glorious note, smashing a rampaging 158 as Australia whitewashed India 3-0 in the series with a 185-run thrashing of the world champions in the third and final match here on Sunday.

It was a fairytale ODI swansong for the 35-year-old Healy as her 158 and Beth Mooney's unbeaten 106 powered Australia to a mammoth 409 for seven after being asked to bat.

Chasing a massive target of 410, India were all out for 224 in 45.1 overs to lose the three-match series 0-3.

Healy will draw curtains to her illustrious international career after playing the one-off pink-ball Test in Perth against India from March 6.

She has accumulated 3777 runs from 126 ODIs, hitting eight centuries and 19 half tons.

Australia lost Phoebe Litchfield (14) early but Healy and Georgia Voll (62 off 52) shared 134 runs for the second wicket to take Australia forward.

Healy and Mooney then stitched 145 runs for the third wicket to hand Australia a launching pad for the big score.

Related Content
Related Content

Playing in her 126th ODI, Healy decorated her eighth ODI century with as many 27 boundaries and two maximums from the 98 balls she faced.

Voll hit seven fours and one six during her knock, while Mooney's knock was studded with 10 hits to the fence and one six.

Annabel Sutherland (23) and Nicola Cary (34 off 15) played good hands towards the end.

For India, Sneh Rana (2/66) picked up two wickets while and Shree Charani (2/106) became only the third bowler to concede 100-plus runs in an ODI.

India never really got going in their run chase as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

Vice-captain and in-form Smriti Mandhana was the first to depart in the second over before Pratika Rawal (27 off 21) and Jemimah Rodrigues (42 off 29) added 54 runs for the second wicket.

But the floodgates opened once Rawal departed in the eighth over, caught plumb in front of the wicket by Annabel Sutherland.

Rodrigues, who was playing brilliantly with nine boundaries, was the next to go, caught at short fine-leg by Hamilton off Ashleigh Gardner as the batter went for a sweep, only to get a top-edge.

Harleen Deol (14) too failed to make any substantial contribution.

Much was expected from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur but she could only make 25 off 33 balls before being dismissed LBW by Alana King.

Richa Ghosh (18) and Kashvee Gautam too disappointed as the asking was too much for the Indians.

Towards the end, Deepti Sharma (29 off 47) and Sneh Rana stitched 63 runs for the eighth wicket but that was not enough as the Indian innings never really got the impetus which it needed to chase down the huge target.

Deepti was sent packing by King, LBW in the 40th over.

Brought into the side for the fixture, Rana made instant impact with the both bat and ball.

She first returned with impressive figures of 2/66 and then made 44 off 74 balls with that bat to prove her case, albeit in a losing cause as India were bowled out for 224 in 45.1 overs.

India had lost the first two ODis by six and five wickets respectively. The visitors, however, won the preceding three-match T20 series 2-1.

Australia now lead the multi-format series 8-4 on points.

The trophy for the multi-format series will be decided on points, with two points for each T20 and 50-over victory and four for a Test triumph.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Holder, Powell Hurting Men In Blue | WI 163/4 (17)

  2. India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Why Brandon King Is Not Playing Today?

  3. Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Ryan Rickelton Falls For 31 After Ryan Burl’s Stunning Catch - Video

  4. What Next For Pakistan And Sri Lanka After T20 World Cup 2026 Elimination? Coaching And Leadership Shake-Up Begins

  5. Mushfiqur Rahim Stranded In Saudi Arabia After US–Israel Strikes On Iran Disrupt Gulf Air Travel

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  2. Phoolan Devi: Caste, Violence and the Burden of a Manufactured Legend

  3. The Second Assault At Hathras

  4. For Phoolan, Who Wasn’t A Devi

  5. Killer, But Make It Beautiful: The Gendered Language of Crime Reporting

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel After Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death

  2. War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates

  3. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  4. West Asia On The Brink As US-Backed Israel And Iran Exchange Blows

  5. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

Latest Stories

  1. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  5. Burnley 3-4 Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26: Damsgaard Breaks Hosts' Hearts With Stoppage-time Winner

  6. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  7. US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel After Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death

  8. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times