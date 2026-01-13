Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement Plan After India Series

The wicketkeeper-batter has won eight World Cup titles — six in the T20 format and two in the ODI format

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
England vs Australia Live Streaming, ICC Womens World Cup 2025
Australia skipper Alyssa Healy training Photo: X/Australian Women's Cricket Team
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Alyssa Healy plans to retire after the IND series in March

  • The 35-year-old has scored over 7,000 runs across all three formats

  • Healy has also become a popular commentator on TV broadcasts over the past several years

Australia captain Alyssa Healy, who is regarded among the best players ever in women’s cricket, will end her 15-year international career in March after a series against India.

The 35-year-old Healy has scored more than 7,000 runs across all three international formats and completed 275 dismissals since making her debut for Australia in 2010. The wicketkeeper-batter has won eight World Cup titles — six in the T20 format and two in the ODI format. She became Australia captain after Meg Lanning retired in late 2023.

Healy’s records include the highest individual score in an ODI World Cup final (170 against England in 2022), most runs in a T20 international (148 not out against Sri Lanka in 2019) and most dismissals in T20 internationals by a woman or man (126).

“It’s with mixed emotions that the upcoming India series will be my last for Australia,” she said in a statement announcing her retirement Tuesday. “I’m still passionate about playing for Australia but I’ve somewhat lost that competitive edge that’s kept me driven since the start, so the time feels right to call it a day.

“Knowing I won’t be going to the T20 World Cup this year and the limited preparation time the team has, I won’t be part of the T20s against India, but I’m excited to have the opportunity to finish my career and captain the ODI and test side at home against India — one of the biggest series on the calendar for us.”

Related Content
Related Content

Healy said she’s been ready to retire for about three months.

“Every contest I wanted to be a part of and wanted to compete, and it’s probably drained me a bit more over the years,” Healy was quoted as saying by Australian Associated Press. “The opportunity to finish at home is something I really wanted to do.”

The series with India features three T20s from Feb. 15-21, followed by three one-day internationals from Feb. 24-March 1 and finishing with a test in Perth from March 6-9. If she plays five of the matches she will reach 300 internationals.

Healy has also become a popular commentator on TV broadcasts over the past several years, including during the recent men’s Ashes series. She is married to Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc and is the niece of former Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy.

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg said Alyssa Healy “is one of the all-time greats of the game and has made an immeasurable contribution both on and off the field . . . We look forward to celebrating her achievements throughout the series against India.”

In interviews Tuesday, Healy was non-committal about her immediate plans in retirement from international cricket.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have had a lot of opportunities outside of the game in the last 12 to 18 months,” she said. “But I still feel like I can contribute to the game ... it’s given me so much and I still owe a lot to cricket.”

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Delhi Vs Vidarbha LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 4th QF: Taide, Mokhade Start Steady|VID 16/0 (3.1)

  2. Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 3rd QF: Tight Start From MP Bowlers|PUN 8/0 (4)

  3. Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement Plan After India Series

  4. RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Grace Harris Plays Blinder As Bengaluru Romp To Second Straight Win

  5. ICC Rejects Bangladesh's 'Complete Lie' About Security Concerns In India For T20 World Cup: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. India Open 2026 Badminton Day 1 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Lakshya Sen Vs Ayush Shetty Clash In New Delhi

  2. BWF India Open Super 750 Guide: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. BWF India Open Super 750 Preview: High Hopes, Tricky Draws Await Home Shuttlers

  4. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ringing Phones, Familiar Promises: Mumbai Candidates, Voters In Last Gear For BMC Polls

  2. Message From JeM Chief Warns Multiple Suicide Bombers Ready To Be Deployed

  3. Jagdeep Dhankhar Admitted to AIIMS After Losing Consciousness Twice Over Weekend

  4. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  5. Thackerays Can’t Dictate My Movements, Says K Annamalai; Vows To Visit Mumbai Again

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  2. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  3. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  4. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  5. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

World News

  1. As Protests Continue, Will Trump Attack Iran?

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. US Justice Department Subpoenaed Federal Reserve, Opens Criminal Probe Against Powell

  4. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

  5. Iranian Filmmakers And Artists Condemn Internet Blackout, Call It A Tool Of Repression

Latest Stories

  1. Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 2: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Witnesses Dip, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark

  2. PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz Pay Tribute at Sabarmati Ashram, Inaugurates Kite Festival

  3. Amid Jana Nayagan Censor Row, Kamal Haasan Calls For 'Principled Relook' At Film Certification Process

  4. Patil Predicts Mahayuti Win In All 29 Maharashtra Civic Bodies

  5. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

  6. Rajasthan Weather Alert – Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Persist

  7. Makar Sankranti 2026: Date, Time, Rituals, Significance And Celebrations

  8. West Bengal BLO Found Dead In Murshidabad School; Family Alleges SIR Work Pressure