Government Of India Launch Inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games to Scout Rural Talent

The first edition of Khelo India Tribal Games will begin from February 14, 2026
The event will take place in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh
Talented Athletes will get a scholarship of 5 lakhs per year for 8 years
The first-ever Khelo India Tribal Games will take place from February 14, 2026, across 7 competitive sports disciplines. The announcement was made by Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday, December 23, in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, where he unveiled the logo, theme song and Mascot for the event.
The chief Minister of Chattisgarh, Shri Vishnu Deo and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Arun Rao also graced the event with their presence.
The games will be co-managed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the Indian Olympic Association, the National Sports Federations, and the Chhattisgarh state organising committee, modelled on global best practices.
The sport disciplines that will be part of the inaugural edition of KITG are - Archery, Athletics, Football, Hockey, Wrestling, Swimming and Weightlifting. Alongside these games two demonstration games will also be showcased in the tournament to bring India's sporting traditions in prominence.
Moscot Morveer Unveiled
The mascot of the event is named 'Morveer' - a symbol of Chhattisgarh's cultural ethos. The word is derived from the two words 'Mor' meaning mine in Chhattisgarhi and 'Veer' which translates into courage and valour, representing the identity, pride and spirit of India's tribal communities.
Initiative To Empower Talent From Remote Corners
The Union Sports Minister emphasized the importance of these games in strengthening the talent pool of athletes of India by identifying and developing talents from the remote areas of the country.
Speaking on the event Mansukh Mandaviya said, "“The Khelo India Tribal Games broadens scope of opportunities for every athlete in the country. Tapping talent from tribal regions is key and continuously expanding our athlete-base is the requirement of the hour. We are ensuring that talented youngsters from tribal communities are identified early, supported systematically, and integrated into the national sports framework.”
Talented Athletes To Get Financial Assistance
One of the major motives behind these games is the identification and development of talented athletes across the country. The athletes identified in these games will receive a scholarship of 5 lakh per year for 8 years, alongside comprehensive financial support and assistance.