Government Of India Launch Inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games to Scout Rural Talent

In a move to identify and scout talent from remote areas of India, Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday launched the first-ever Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Khelo India Youth Games 2025: 5000+ Athletes Set For KIUG In Rajasthan
File photo of athletics action from the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The first edition of Khelo India Tribal Games will begin from February 14, 2026

  • The event will take place in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh

  • Talented Athletes will get a scholarship of 5 lakhs per year for 8 years

The first-ever Khelo India Tribal Games will take place from February 14, 2026, across 7 competitive sports disciplines. The announcement was made by Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday, December 23, in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, where he unveiled the logo, theme song and Mascot for the event.

The chief Minister of Chattisgarh, Shri Vishnu Deo and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Arun Rao also graced the event with their presence.

The games will be co-managed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the Indian Olympic Association, the National Sports Federations, and the Chhattisgarh state organising committee, modelled on global best practices.

The sport disciplines that will be part of the inaugural edition of KITG are - Archery, Athletics, Football, Hockey, Wrestling, Swimming and Weightlifting. Alongside these games two demonstration games will also be showcased in the tournament to bring India's sporting traditions in prominence.

Moscot Morveer Unveiled

The mascot of the event is named 'Morveer' - a symbol of Chhattisgarh's cultural ethos. The word is derived from the two words 'Mor' meaning mine in Chhattisgarhi and 'Veer' which translates into courage and valour, representing the identity, pride and spirit of India's tribal communities.

Related Content
Related Content

Initiative To Empower Talent From Remote Corners

The Union Sports Minister emphasized the importance of these games in strengthening the talent pool of athletes of India by identifying and developing talents from the remote areas of the country.

Speaking on the event Mansukh Mandaviya said, "“The Khelo India Tribal Games broadens scope of opportunities for every athlete in the country. Tapping talent from tribal regions is key and continuously expanding our athlete-base is the requirement of the hour. We are ensuring that talented youngsters from tribal communities are identified early, supported systematically, and integrated into the national sports framework.”

Talented Athletes To Get Financial Assistance

One of the major motives behind these games is the identification and development of talented athletes across the country. The athletes identified in these games will receive a scholarship of 5 lakh per year for 8 years, alongside comprehensive financial support and assistance.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Shafali Leads IND-W To 7 Wicket Win|129/3 (11.5)

  2. VHT 2025-26 Big Preview: How Well Do You Know India's National One-Day Championship?

  3. Virat Kohli Returns To Domestic 50-Over Cricket - All You Need To Know About Andhra Vs Delhi VHT Match

  4. Rohit Sharma Returns To Domestic 50-Over Cricket - All You Need To Know About Mumbai Vs Sikkim VHT Match

  5. Australia Vs England, 4th Ashes Test: Captain Cummins Rested By Aussies, Murphy Replaces Lyon

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Omar Faces Backlash For Praising Centre’s Funding Support Amid J&K Economic Crises

  2. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  3. Bihar Weekly Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Tightens Grip, Orange Alert Issued

  4. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  5. Assam On High Alert After Fresh Unrest In Bangladesh: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: NCP leader Motaleb Shikder Shot Days After Sharif Osman Hadi Killing

  2. Jaishankar To Visit Sri Lanka As PM’s Special Envoy After Cyclone Ditwah Relief Efforts

  3. Mass Shooting Shocks Sydney’s Iconic Bondi Beach

  4. Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Conferred Saudi Arabia’s Highest Civilian Honour

  5. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 23, 2025: Predictions for Leo, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. The Outlook Mirror: Chronicling The Stories India Lived

  3. Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP Wants To Eliminate The Constitution

  4. Neymar Undergoes Minor Knee Surgery As FIFA World Cup 2026 Dream Continues

  5. Vijay Deverakonda's Blood-Soaked First Look From Rowdy Janardhana Out; Teaser Shows Violence And Action-Packed Scenes

  6. Lokah Director Reflects On The 'Unexpected' Success Of Kalyani Priyadarshan Starrer, Shares Update On Part 2

  7. Delhi Weather and AQI Update: Cold Wave Tightens Grip as Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’

  8. Mumbai: Deaf Woman’s 16-Year-Old Sexual Assault Complaint Leads To Arrest Of Serial Abuser