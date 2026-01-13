Khelo India Beach Games 2026: How Tug-of-war Transformed Akshay Patil's Life And Career

The impact was immediate and profound. Akshay Patil was able to arrange for his only sister’s marriage the following year and invest in cattle to help his ageing parents set up a small dairy business

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Akshay Patil
Akshay Patil (in front) during the Khelo India Beach Games.. Photo: KIBG 2026
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Once struggling to pay school fees, tug-of-war gave Patil a job and family sustenance

  • Patil was part of Maharashtra contingent at the Khelo India Beach Games 2026

  • Patil credits former weightlifter Madhavi Patil for supporting his career

Kolhapur’s Akshay Patil has spent nearly two decades muscling his way through adversity and sweating it out in the tug-of-war arena. His efforts did not go waste. Patil’s career is a classic example of how sport can transform lives.

Born in a small farming family, Patil’s sporting journey began during his school days when he appeared in district tug-of-war trials. Selection meant his school would waive off his Rs 1,200 annual tuition fee. Patil was successful and that was a turning point in the life of the well-built young lad.

“I am associated with tug-of-war since my fifth standard. When the school waived off my tuition fees, it was a big relief to my family,” said 29-year-old Patil, the assistant coach of the Maharashtra team at the Khelo India Beach Games 2026 in Diu.

Years of perseverance paid off in 2021 when his commitment to tug-of-war earned him direct recruitment under the sports quota as a sorting assistant in the Postal Department. Though initially posted away from home, a subsequent transfer back to his hometown brought stability not just to Patil’s career, but to his family.

The impact was immediate and profound. Akshay Patil was able to arrange for his only sister’s marriage the following year and invest in cattle to help his ageing parents set up a small dairy business.

Related Content
Related Content

“My parents have worked tirelessly in the fields all their lives, and now I want them to rest. The job also helped me arrange my sister’s marriage smoothly, and today I can say I am settled in life, free from financial insecurity,” said Patil, who won a silver in the 2012 junior World Cup in Chennai.

Photo: KIBG 2026
info_icon

A product of a government school system, Patil continued his education while competing in several state and national level tournaments. “Even after joining service, I never stopped practising. Before that, I had already played district and state-level competitions and participated in various national level competitions,” he added.

Patil, who boasts of two golds, four silvers and three bronze medals in the senior nationals held between 2011 and 2022, credited the constant support from former weightlifter-turned-tug-of-war athlete Madhavi Patil, who was once a part of the national weightlifting camp for the 1996 Centennia Olympics in Atlanta, US.

In 2000, Madhavi quit weightlifting for a career in tug-of-war, and soon became the All India Inter-University champion for four consecutive years before representing India at the Asian Tug-of-War Championship in 2004.

Now serving as a physical education teacher and a coach, Madhavi is preparing the next generation of athletes as tug-of-war, initially a part of the Olympic movement till 1908, is eyeing readmission into the Summer Games.

Praising the Khelo India initiative, Madhavi said that the sport’s inclusion in the Khelo India Beach Games for two consecutive editions, has attracted youngsters from across the country to take up the traditional sport professionally. She hopes tug-of-war will become a medal sport in KIBG next season.

“With proper government support, Indian tug-of-war athletes can perform very well at international events and even win medals at world championships,” Madhavi added.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Delhi Vs Vidarbha LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 4th QF: Arya, Kandpal Initiate Chase|DEL 9/0 (1.3)

  2. Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh LIVE Score, VHT 2025-26 QF: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri Start Chase|MP 13/0 (3.4)

  3. IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's New Home Venue Decided For Upcoming Season - Report

  4. Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement Plan After India Series

  5. RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Grace Harris Plays Blinder As Bengaluru Romp To Second Straight Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. India Open 2026 Badminton Day 1 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Lakshya Sen Vs Ayush Shetty Clash In New Delhi

  2. BWF India Open Super 750 Guide: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. BWF India Open Super 750 Preview: High Hopes, Tricky Draws Await Home Shuttlers

  4. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Message From JeM Chief Warns Multiple Suicide Bombers Ready To Be Deployed

  2. Ringing Phones, Familiar Promises: Mumbai Candidates, Voters In Last Gear For BMC Polls

  3. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  4. Rajasthan Weather Alert – Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Persist

  5. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. As Protests Continue, Will Trump Attack Iran?

  2. US Justice Department Subpoenaed Federal Reserve, Opens Criminal Probe Against Powell

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh Toss Update, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 QF: MP Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  2. Liverpool 4-1 Barnsley Highlights, FA Cup Third Round: Reds Overcome Szoboszlai Error To Seal Big Win At Anfield

  3. Amid BMC’s Financial Crunch, Political Parties Go Big On Welfare Schemes

  4. Makar Sankranti 2026 Astrology: Saturn’s Shift Into Capricorn And Its Impact On All 12 Zodiac Signs

  5. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi Starrer Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore

  6. West Bengal Nipah Virus Scare: Two Nurses Critical, Samples Sent For Confirmation

  7. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses Steep Decline, Plummets To Single-Digits

  8. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So