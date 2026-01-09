Khelo India Beach Games 2026: Mallakhamb Scripting Success Story In Dadra And Nagar Haveli, Daman And Diu

Hailing from tribal families that worked in farms and as daily wage labourers, sport was rarely viewed as a career option for most of the children who represented Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu for the first time in Khelo India Beach Games 2026

Outlook Sports Desk
Six boys and six girls represented Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu at Khelo India Beach Games 2026. Photo: Special Arrangement
  • Coach Shubham Mair from Nashik at the heart of transformation in tribal heartlands

  • Union Territory has now established a permanent Mallakhamb training centre in Khanvel

  • Six boys and six girls represented Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu for the first time in Khelo India Beach Games 2026

In the tribal heartlands of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, where sport has long been overshadowed by the struggle for daily survival, Mallakhamb is quietly scripting a story of transformation. Once practised in open fields and farmlands, the traditional Indian sports discipline has today become a vehicle of confidence, aspiration and social change for children from some of the most resource-constrained communities in the region.

At the centre of this movement is Mallakhamb coach Shubham Mair, who arrived from Maharashtra’s Nashik district in 2019–20 and was appointed by the Khanvel Gram Panchayat on contract basis. Shubham is working as head coach at the Mallakhamb Academy located in Shelti village of Khanvel division.

When Shubham Nair began his work in the Union Territory, he was confronted by stark realities — no training facilities, no equipment, and no safety infrastructure. “There was nothing on the first day. The children trained in paddy fields, on bare ground, and sometimes even climbed trees. We had no poles, no mats, no oil or powder. What we did have was an extraordinary hunger to learn.”

Most of the children had never heard of Mallakhamb before. Hailing from tribal families that worked in farms and as daily wage labourers, sport was rarely viewed as a career option. For households where arranging two meals a day is often a challenge, structured training appeared a distant luxury.

A decisive shift came in 2019–20, when Shubham travelled to Panchkula (Haryana) for a preparatory camp ahead of the Khelo India Youth Games. The focus, thereafter, was clear: provide competition exposure to emerging athletes who otherwise seldom get opportunities at the national level.

The immediate goal was not medals, but experience — introducing children to competitive environments and allowing confidence to grow organically. This effort has since been reinforced by institutional support.

Arun Gupta, joint secretary for youth affairs and sports in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, said that tribal sports development is a key priority in the Union Territory, particularly in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, where over 50 per cent of the population belongs to tribal communities.

According to Gupta, a permanent Mallakhamb training centre has been established at Khanvel, while a Khelo India State Centre of Excellence at Silvassa supports archery, athletics and table tennis. The centre provides residential facilities to nearly 75 athletes, most of them from tribal backgrounds.

He added that world-class sports infrastructure — including stadiums and high-performance facilities — is being developed across Diu, Daman and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, creating structured pathways for young talent from remote regions.

For Shubham and his athletes, the impact of this support is already visible. Guidance from senior coaches visiting from Nashik helped formalise training methods, while regular competition sharpened skills.

At the Khelo India Beach Games 2026, Shubham has brought a group of six boys and six girls — many experiencing a multi-sport event of this scale for the first time. “When children compete here, they realise they are no different from athletes of other states. That belief changes everything.” he said.

Among them is 12-year-old Kavya, who discovered Mallakhamb through school. “When it was introduced in Class VII, I became interested,” she said. “Sir told us that with hard work, we can achieve something.”

Eleven-year-old Trusha echoes that sentiment. Her father works as a hotel cook, while her mother manages the household. “My siblings don’t practise Mallakhamb, but I want to,” she said, smiling shyly.

For these girls, Mallakhamb is not merely physical exercise — it is a pathway to identity and self-confidence. Yet challenges persist. The lack of women coaches continues to restrict girls’ participation, especially as the sport requires physical assistance during training.

“After a certain age, male coaches cannot train girls,” Shubham explained. “Social factors and the absence of female coaches mean many girls miss out.”

Despite this, the resolve remains firm. Coaches and administrators are working towards ensuring equal opportunities. The belief is simple yet powerful: talent exists, even where resources do not.

“These children may not have facilities at home,” Shubham said, “but they have immense potential. With guidance and opportunity, they can go far.”

