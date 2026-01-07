Khelo India Beach Games 2026: Rising Kabaddi Star Shivaji Dadaso Pujari Completes Full Circle In KIBG

Dadaso’s journey is a compelling example of how the Khelo India pathway is feeding Indian kabaddi at the highest level and, in turn, being strengthened by players who return after gaining exposure

Khelo India Beach Games 2026
Shivaji Dadaso Pujari (left) in action during a Kabaddi match at the Khelo India Beach Games 2026 Photo: Special Arrangement
  • Kolhapur-born defender Pujari is a Pro Kabaddi regular

  • The sandy surface at Ghoghla Beach has given Pujari a new experience

  • At least 7 PKL players are taking part in the Khelo India Beach Games 2026

A product of the Khelo India ecosystem, Maharashtra’s rising kabaddi star Dadaso Shivaji Pujari has come full circle at the ongoing Khelo India Beach Games 2026 in Diu, returning to the platform that launched his journey to the Pro Kabaddi League.

Having risen through the Khelo India Youth Games in Panchkula to earn three seasons with Puneri Paltan as a reliable right-corner defender, Dadaso is now drawing on that experience as he competes on the sands of Ghoghla Beach.

Dadaso’s journey is a compelling example of how the Khelo India pathway is feeding Indian kabaddi at the highest level and, in turn, being strengthened by players who return after gaining exposure on bigger platforms.

For the Kolhapur-born defender, the road to professional kabaddi began at the Khelo India Youth Games in Panchkula, where his performances earned him a place in the Puneri Paltan set-up.

From there, he progressed through the Yuva Paltan system before featuring across three seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League.

For Dadaso, whose father Shivaji Pujari is a farmer and whose upbringing in Kolhapur was marked by limited resources, this journey holds deeper meaning. He began playing kabaddi at the age of 12 after watching friends in his village.

From school competitions to representing Maharashtra and eventually earning a professional contract, each step was shaped by structured opportunities provided through Khelo India.

“Whatever I am today is because of Khelo India,” Dadaso said while speaking to SAI Media.

“The Youth Games in Panchkula opened the doors for me to the Pro Kabaddi League. Even after playing at that level, I always feel connected to Khelo India. Returning to this platform feels like coming back home.”

Having proved himself as a right-corner defender known for his sharp ankle holds and defensive awareness, Dadaso now finds himself adapting to a new challenge in beach kabaddi.

“Playing on sand is completely different from playing on the mat. Movement is slower, balance is tougher and every tackle requires extra effort. But these challenges help you grow as a player,” he said.

Dadaso is not alone in making this return to the Khelo India platform. At the ongoing second edition of the Khelo India Beach Games in Diu, around seven players who have featured in the Pro Kabaddi League are representing their respective states.

Their participation underlines the depth created by the Khelo India Scheme, which has significantly enriched the Pro Kabaddi League with a steady supply of talent.

Now, those very players are returning to the national developmental platform, adding experience, quality and visibility to the Khelo India Beach Games.

The presence of Pro Kabaddi League players at Khelo India events is not limited to the Beach Games alone.

At the recently concluded Khelo India University Games in Jaipur, nearly 25 players with Pro Kabaddi League experience represented their respective universities.

This trend clearly reflects how the Khelo India Scheme has strengthened the professional league, while also ensuring that elite players continue to engage with and elevate national-level competitions.

Dadaso believes this cycle is vital for the future of Indian kabaddi. “Khelo India gives young players exposure, confidence and a clear direction.

When players return after playing professionally, the level of competition automatically rises and younger athletes get inspired,” he said.

