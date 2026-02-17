'She Helped Me Rediscover That Excitement For The Game' - Hardik Pandya Opens Up On Mahieka's Impact On His Career

Hardik Pandya revealed that how Mahieka Sharma reignited his excitement for the game
He also gave insights on the technical changes he made in his batting to elevate his hitting prowess
Hardik Pandya has over the years became the backbone of India's T20 side
Hardik Pandya made his T20 debut against Australia on January 26, 2026, but the T20 World Cup later that year made him a household name in India, and the world saw the real glimpses of one of the best all-rounders of T20 cricket history.
In a special interview with Jio Hotstar, ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya revisited the iconic India-Bangladesh clash in first T20 World Cup back in 2016, where he defends 10 runs in the last over against two set Bangladeshi batters and keeps his team in the tournament by getting them over the line by just 1 run.
I think all these moments made me the kind of person I am. There were early challenges in my international career where I had to hold my ground and back myself. It was important to have belief. In cricket, even if there is just a one per cent chance, until the last ball of the match is bowled, the game is not over. That Bangladesh match was a classic example of that. One ball before the wicket, the batter had started celebrating as if the game was over. He was celebrating right in front of me, and it was all happening before my eyes. When things turn around like that, they create wonderful memories. Every time I see it, I think about how, in the early days, that was one of the challenges in my life and one of the moments in my career that shaped Hardik Pandya. I have had many more moments like this, but my journey started with that one,” Pandya said in the interview.
Role Of Mahieka Played In His Cricketing Career
Hardik Pandya also opened upon his batting potential and how his rumoured girlfriend Mahieka Sharmaa played a important role in helping him find his excitement for the game back.
Speaking on her impact on his cricketing career, Hardik said, "I think the child in me, the cricket geek, who is always there, was focusing more on my skill set as a bowler. I have always had a lot of confidence in my bowling, but batting was something that was very close to my heart. After the last IPL, I realised that I really wanted to play to Hardik’s full potential. I think until now, I haven’t utilised more than 40 per cent of my batting potential, and that is genuinely honest feedback. What I know as a cricketer, what I imagine, what I manifest, and how I practice, have not translated into performance by more than 40 per cent. I took some time in my life to figure out how to bring that out. That’s when Mahieka came into my life. We started talking about the sport and how to bring that child back. She helped me rediscover that excitement for the game that I always had. I went behind the scenes, worked really hard, and had a good amount of batting sessions. There were days when I was on the ground for six to seven hours. When I went to the NCA, I would go at 3:30 in the afternoon and finish at 12:30 at night. I was usually the last person to leave and shut the lights off.”
Hardik on Elevating His Batting to the Next Level
In a quest to becomes the destructive batter he is now, Hardik Pandya underwent some technical changes in his hitting style. In the interview, he also gave a sneak peek into that aspect of his cricketing journey.
“I remember when I changed my batting technique and my swing, it felt like I had forgotten how to bat. But somewhere down the line, I knew I was heading in the right direction. I think that’s because I was ready for change and ready to take myself to the next level. I could have been very comfortable where I was, but I realised that was not the cricketer I wanted to be. I want to be the cricketer who unleashes himself, sees every opportunity in front of him, and grabs it to the best of his ability. Playing for the country has always been a matter of pride, but expressing that flair was very important to me. When everything finally clicked, I realised that this was what I had been missing. Because of the work I put in, it is now showing.”