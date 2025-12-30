Punjab Weather Today: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Alert Across State

Punjab faces dense fog, temperatures between 2-8°C, and severe air quality (AQI 283) today. IMD orange alert issued; visibility near zero in many districts. Light rain expected December 31-January 1.

Punjab Weather Alert
Punjab Weather Today | Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Dense fog blankets Punjab with zero visibility in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Pathankot; minimum temps 2.4-5.6°C across the state.​

  • Severe air quality with AQI at 283; PM2.5 at 200 µg/m³ and PM10 at 275 µg/m³ pose respiratory health risks.​

  • IMD orange alert warns of 48-hour extreme cold, dense fog disrupting flights and trains until December 31.​

  • Western disturbance expected December 30-January 1; isolated light to moderate rainfall likely December 31-January 1.

Punjab is experiencing severe winter weather conditions on December 30, 2025, with dense fog enveloping most parts of the state and temperatures plummeting across all districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange weather alert warning of extreme cold and dense fog persisting for the next 48 hours, with conditions likely to continue for another four to five days. Visibility has dropped significantly, reaching near-zero levels in major cities including Amritsar, Jalandhar, Adampur, and Pathankot. The coldest region is Ballowal Saunkhri in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, recording a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius. Other major cities, including Amritsar (5.5°C), Ludhiana (5.6°C), Patiala (6.4°C), Bathinda (4.2°C), Faridkot (4.9°C), and Gurdaspur (4.3°C), are all experiencing sub-zero to near-zero morning temperatures. The dense fog is expected to intensify during the night and morning hours, creating hazardous travel conditions.

Air Quality Reaches Severe Levels Across Punjab

Air quality in Punjab has deteriorated significantly, with the state recording a severe AQI of 283. Particulate matter PM2.5 levels stand at 200 µg/m³ and PM10 at 275 µg/m³, both in the severe category. Health experts have warned that prolonged exposure to dense fog containing particulate matter and pollutants can aggravate respiratory ailments, particularly among people suffering from asthma, bronchitis, and other lung-related conditions. The air quality equivalence suggests that breathing in this environment is as harmful as smoking 9.4 cigarettes daily. Vulnerable populations, including children, elderly individuals, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions, are advised to avoid outdoor activities and use air purifiers indoors.

Travel Disruptions and Western Disturbance Expected

The IMD has warned of severe disruptions to air and rail services due to very dense fog. Train services are likely to run behind schedule, while flights may be delayed or cancelled. From December 30 onwards, a western disturbance is expected to impact the region, bringing isolated light to moderate rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on December 31 and January 1. Although temporary rainfall may provide slight relief from fog conditions, IMD predicts deterioration thereafter. Day temperatures are expected to dip further over the next three to four days, intensifying the winter chill. Residents are advised to avoid travel during morning and evening hours, use masks if venturing outside, and stay updated with official weather alerts from IMD.

