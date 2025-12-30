Punjab Weather Today: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Alert Across State

Travel Disruptions and Western Disturbance Expected

The IMD has warned of severe disruptions to air and rail services due to very dense fog. Train services are likely to run behind schedule, while flights may be delayed or cancelled. From December 30 onwards, a western disturbance is expected to impact the region, bringing isolated light to moderate rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on December 31 and January 1. Although temporary rainfall may provide slight relief from fog conditions, IMD predicts deterioration thereafter. Day temperatures are expected to dip further over the next three to four days, intensifying the winter chill. Residents are advised to avoid travel during morning and evening hours, use masks if venturing outside, and stay updated with official weather alerts from IMD.